12 Best Ways To Have Fun In Las Vegas Without Ever Stepping Foot In A Casino, According To Reddit
If there is one attraction that Las Vegas is famous for, it's the assortment of buzzing casinos scattered along the Strip. Only a year after the city itself was founded in 1905, the very first casino opened on Fremont Street, called the Hotel Nevada, where travelers were welcome to stay for just a dollar per night and play poker until the sun rose. The chance to gamble at these notorious casinos is still a big reason that more than 41 million people (according to the city's official site) make a trip to Sin City every year, but it's far from the only thing to do there.
While the dozens of well-known casinos around Las Vegas have put the destination on the map, you can still have so much fun in the city without ever setting foot in one of them. There is a whole world of tasty, entertaining, and even thrilling things to do here that you might never expect to find if you're imagining it purely as a gambling heaven. The Islands team wanted to uncover this facet of Las Vegas a little more with the help of Reddit recommendations. After combing through countless forthright and detailed experiences across many Reddit threads, we developed this list of 12 amazing ways to have a blast in Las Vegas that don't require you to go anywhere near a casino.
The Sphere
Although this is one of the newest attractions in Las Vegas, the Sphere has quickly risen to the top as one of the most renowned things to do. After five long years of construction, this 366-foot-high, orb-like venue opened to the public in 2023. Stepping inside is like visiting another reality because you are completely consumed by sound and hypnotic visuals everywhere you look.
As one person described in r/vegas, "Saw Dead & Co twice last year .. the most incredible and unique multimedia experience ever experienced.. choose carefully what you see and sit in the 300 block with haptic seats for the best sensation .. simply unique .." Other past visitors passionately echo this sentiment all over Reddit. The most popular way to get a feel for the Sphere is by attending a live concert inside the space.
Impressive performers like U2, No Doubt, Illenium, Zac Brown Band, and the Backstreet Boys have all put on incredible shows here and used the unique theater to their full advantage. However, there is a swath of other intriguing events held at the Sphere as well. Through 2026, for instance, there is a mesmerizing 4D "Wizard of Oz" experience at the venue that makes viewers feel like they're literally part of the show, with all the intense effects.
Fountains of Bellagio
For more than 25 years, there has been one free spectacle in Las Vegas that still manages to pull in an eager crowd day after day — the Fountains of Bellagio. Every 15 to 30 minutes from afternoon onward (depending on the day of the week), this gigantic fountain shoots water 460 feet high in conjunction with music and lights, to create an eye-catching show that's open to anyone wandering around the Strip. The show is completely choreographed to create a story from just the water and sounds.
Over the years, it's become known as one of the quintessential must-do things in the city, especially for budget travelers looking for freebies in Las Vegas. Since the Bellagio Fountain takes up a full 1,000 feet of space, there are lots of places to witness the show and plenty of room for everyone, even if you're visiting Vegas in the high season. One individual broke down all the options by writing in r/vegas, "You can still see the show from the various walkways outside – there is bridge/hallway thing from the sidewalk near the Cosmo side walking up. You can also stand along the walkway to the side of the lake. Many of the Bellagio restaurants offer a fountainview – Mayfair Supper Club, Picasso, Prime, etc. At Cosmo, I know Scarpetta has a few seats with a fountainview. The Eiffel Tower restaurant at Paris would have a view too."
Cirque du Soleil Shows
The casinos are obviously the most notorious activity in the city, but one of the few attractions that might outshine them is the incredible shows available in Las Vegas. While there are lots of options for dazzling performances to discover, the most recognizable of them all by far are the famed Cirque du Soleil shows. Cirque du Soleil became a constant fixture on the Strip over 30 years ago with the Mystère show that is still hitting the stage to this very day.
However, that's not the only choice when it comes to Cirque du Soleil productions in Las Vegas. There are five different shows from this iconic circus in Sin City alone, each bringing its own distinctive energy to audiences. They're all intricately designed and expertly developed, yet one of them seems to be more heavily favored by former attendees than all the rest.
The water-themed, magical performance is called O, and it has been perfected since first opening in 1998. Many folks on Reddit strongly suggest that visitors choose this particular Cirque du Soleil show if they only have enough time in their itinerary for one. As one former audience member gushed in r/vegas, "O is insane. Absolutely worth the price of admission. World class gymnastics combined with world class diving. I've been to 6 or 7 Cirque shows (4 or 5 in Vegas and a few traveling shows) and O has far and away been my favorite. Not close."
Taste Buzz Foodies Tours
Although Las Vegas is regaled for its gambling, the culinary scene around the area can be just as enticing for any foodie. Whether you are hoping to eat your heart out at one of the city's mouthwatering buffets or just want to quickly grab yourself an amazing sandwich in Las Vegas for lunch, you'll be able to find just about any gastronomic experience. The thing is that, as a tourist who doesn't know the surroundings well, it can be difficult to discover the very best spots on your own. That's why joining a comprehensive food tour with a trusted local is such a smart idea.
There are a few recommendations for potential food tours floating around Reddit, but one with the most zealous endorsements on the platform is Taste Buzz Foodie Tours. A Redditor outlined in r/vegas "Vegas Tour Guide here🙋♂️. My friend Kathy owns one of the food tours in Vegas. Taste Buzz. Local girl, Vegas born and raised. She does the Strip, Arts District and Downtown. Give her a try Taste Buzz Foodie Tours." This isn't the only person who thinks that Taste Buzz is the best option in Vegas, though, because another individual on a separate thread in r/vegas also wrote, "I went on a Taste Buzz Food Tour in October that was held in the Arts District! I'm a local and it was such a fun experience to learn about the culture and history of the area. Each stop had amazing food from BBQ to Mexican and even dessert at the end. 10/10 recommend, they have a downtown and strip tour I'm planning on going on as well!" No matter which part of the city you pick, the three-hour tour comes with over 10 different food tastings that are enough to constitute a full meal, and you can even add on a drinks package to enhance the excursion.
Spy Ninjas HQ
Anyone on the hunt for things to do in Las Vegas with kids will be over the moon to learn about Spy Ninjas HQ. One person in r/vegaslocals described it by saying, "Check out Spy Ninjas HQ! Best indoor entertainment experience!!!!" To be fair, this place is practically a child's dream come true. The multi-faceted indoor entertainment center was actually the brainchild of two popular YouTube celebrities named Vy Qwaint and Chad Wild Clay, who wanted to create a space where kids could embark on exhilarating experiences in Las Vegas.
There are more than 100 different things to do, according to the brand's website, packed into the facility, and the activities are quite diverse. These include things like three virtual reality games in a large play space with the most high-tech gear on the market and three unique escape rooms where you can be a hacker or try to break your way out of prison. There are also rage rooms where you can let out all your stress using 10 different weapons, axe-throwing, a trampoline room, obstacle courses, a ropes park, and even a zip line. If you're visiting with little ones who are a bit too young for those intense activities, Spy Ninjas HQ also has a playground that's suitable for ages two to seven with swings, objects to climb on, and slides.
The Mob Museum
There is quite a bit of intriguing mafia history attached to the city of Las Vegas, and you can learn about it all at the Mob Museum. Even if you don't have a keen interest in organized crime, the museum is exceptionally set up, and it was even voted the best attraction in Las Vegas by USA Today's 10Best in 2022. Past visitors were equally as impressed with the displays here, with one person sharing in r/vegas, "I love that museum. The first time I went with my wife and our friends, and they walked through in an hour and a half. The second time, I went by myself. I took my time, taking in every display and reading everything. I probably spent a good four hours there, and didn't visit the speakeasy. If you are a mafia or organized crime buff, this museum is a must visit."
Three full floors of exhibits inside the museum dive into everything from how the mob started to the Prohibition period and more. The first floor also includes a bunch of information on how the cops ended up busting the massive organized crime syndicate, complete with a crime lab and a gun-training simulator. When you're done perusing the history, you can make your way down to the basement for a couple of drinks at the museum's speakeasy bar and distillery.
Red Rock Canyon
Take advantage of Nevada's extraordinary nature by spending the day at one of the best national parks within driving distance of Las Vegas — Red Rock Canyon. Just 17 miles from the excitement of the Strip, you'll find over 195,000 acres of stunning sandstone landscapes in the Mojave Desert. These rocks are up to 190 million years old as well, according to the official site, so it's almost like exploring a piece of ancient history.
Of course, countless hikes at varying levels allow visitors to get familiar with Red Rock Canyon on foot. However, there is also a 13-mile-long drive that winds through the picturesque area if you aren't feeling up to a trek. This can be an equally memorable way to see everything, and one individual in r/LasVegas even exclaimed, "The view from the car is fun enough, it's like the park was purpose built for driving in mind. Just stop at each parking area, enjoy the views, snap some pictures and move to the next one. The visitors center also has some fun exhibits outside in the back." To inject a bit more adrenaline into a day out in Nevada's nature, you could opt for mountain biking, horseback riding, or even rock climbing around Red Rock Canyon.
The Legacy Club
It's still possible to enjoy the upscale party atmosphere of Las Vegas without a trip to the casino by visiting one of the city's enticing bars. Although there are many great spots to indulge in a drink here, the ultimate place for romance and luxury is the Legacy Club. As one visitor in r/vegas aptly described, "The unobstructed view down to the strip is absolutely incredible. A steakhouse on the roof is so cliche, this space was used brilliantly. 60th Floor. Fire pits for the chilly evenings. A excellently crafted cocktail. Doesn't get much better than this!!!!"
Another individual on a separate thread in r/vegas claimed that catching the sunset from the Legacy Club with a drink in hand was a highlight of their entire trip to Las Vegas. The bar is located on the rooftop of Circa Resort on the 60th floor, which means exceptional views are guaranteed. They also host a variety of events throughout the year, like live DJ sets and New Year's Eve parties.
Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum
There are lots of haunted destinations around the world, but did you know there is a museum in Las Vegas that claims to house some of the most cursed objects in existence? It's called Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum, and it was created by the head paranormal investigator on the television show "Ghost Adventures." For visitors who are brave enough, they can wander around 30 rooms stuffed with supposedly cursed or possessed items. There are things like a haunted doll named Peggy, who has been known to make people faint or get nosebleeds, and a Dybbuk Box that is believed to have caused several deaths.
It seems as though many people are convinced that these things are genuinely sinister because the museum was ranked as the very best haunted destination in America by USA Today 10Best. While this isn't the type of jump-scare attraction where scare actors pop out of every corner in a mask, there is definitely something unsettling about the collection. One visitor depicted the creepy experience in r/vegas by saying, "They claim to have haunted artifacts. Things like dolls and items from serial killers. It's not in your face scary like a haunted house at Halloween, but like another commenter said, you could psyche yourself out pretty good."
Maverick Helicopter Tour
There are several different ways to experience the Las Vegas Strip, and one of the most memorable is by taking it in from above. All you have to do is book yourself a helicopter tour to soar through the skies over all the action. While there are many companies that offer this one-of-a-kind experience, none is more strongly endorsed by people on Reddit than the Maverick helicopter tour. One former participant recounted in r/vegas, "If you've got the budget we did the Maverick Grand Canyon evening picnic tour that comes back over the Strip at dusk, I'd highly recommend it. The extra cost might well be worth it for an evenings entertainment."
For around $600, this four-hour helicopter tour will carry you from the Strip's terminal all the way to Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and the Grand Canyon. Once you get to the Grand Canyon, you'll descend beneath the rim into Hualapai tribal territory, where you'll be treated to snacks and champagne to really up the lavish atmosphere. By the time you return to Las Vegas, you'll get to see the city fully aglow with lights in the evening, and it's the perfect way to cap off the exhilarating ride.
Chinatown
Many visitors to Sin City don't realize that Las Vegas has one of the best Chinatowns in all of America. This section of the city spans 3 miles, and it is filled with all types of delicious food from more than 150 restaurants, according to the official website. Whether you're craving some traditional Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean, or Vietnamese delicacies, you'll be able to easily get your hands on them all in this area.
There are also many Asian supermarkets, several strip malls, and over 40 different massage parlors around here. Vegas locals specifically suggest taking yourself on a little food tour around Shanghai Plaza, right in the middle of Chinatown. One resident outlined their top recommendations in r/vegas, writing, "Go to Shanghai plaza. Cute little stores, lots of food options and easy to walk around. Some fav's: Weera Thai, Shanghai Taste, China Mama, Cruncheese Korean corn dogs, Somi Somi Taiyaki soft serve and a bunch of little collectible stores. I take the kids down there all the time for an afternoon."
Wiseguys Comedy Club
Did you know that laughter has the potential to lessen your stress in the short term and even boost your immune system in the long run, according to the Mayo Clinic? You can get a hefty dose of this natural remedy in Las Vegas by spending the evening at Wiseguys Comedy Club. Located in Town Square Las Vegas, this venue opened up in Sin City in 2021.
Wiseguys often welcomes big-name comedians to its stage, but that's not even the biggest draw for many visitors. One individual shared in r/vegas that the reason they love this particular Vegas comedy club so much is that it puts on open mic nights that give newbie comedians the chance to show off their stuff. Its open mic nights are held every Wednesday and will often feature first-time performers doing their premiere set. Alternatively, you can review the official Wiseguys calendar to choose a specific performer's show.
Methodology
This list of the best ways to have fun in Las Vegas outside of casinos was developed through a three-part system that largely relied on candid opinions from Redditors. First, the Islands team reviewed recent mega-threads, including those that discussed things to do in Las Vegas that didn't involve entering a casino. From these recommendations, we then looked into more targeted Reddit threads about specific attractions to get more details on the experiences.
This helped us narrow down all the options to create this diverse list of the top 12 activities. Finally, we checked the websites and official social media accounts of each show, tour, and attraction. This allowed us to gather all the most up-to-date information that visitors might need to know before attending.