The Top Sporting Events Around The World For Travelers To Look Forward To In 2026

Sports tourism is on the rise, with more than half of all tourists looking to catch some competitive action while on vacation, according to Expedia. In fact, sports-related travel is one of the fastest-growing forms of tourism across the globe. The World Economic Forum has even predicted the sector will surpass $1.7 trillion by 2032. This year stands out as a prime year for it, thanks to huge international competitions. The schedule is packed, and some tournaments even tempt travelers into epic, multi-destination journeys. The planet's most-watched sporting event, the World Cup, for example, stretches across three countries this year: the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, making it the biggest tournament since its inception in 1930.

Sports tournaments boost income for businesses and energize city streets. They throw the spotlight on local culture and highlight the host destinations and their impressive stadiums. If you're there, you're watching real-time, unscripted drama, with spectacle and theater, not just on the field, but also on the streets, where cultures collide, celebrations erupt, and nights run long with atmosphere, energy, and memories well beyond the final whistle. Whether it's athletics, tennis, or soccer you're looking for on your global adventure, there's an event for just about every major sport this year. We've looked to find a balance of destinations with premier tournaments across the world in 2026, and here are 10 of the best you might get the chance to attend.