Missouri's Unsung College City Has A Charming Downtown, A Lovely State Park, And Tasty Bites

Many of Trenton's attractions are centered in the historic downtown, and the Grundy County Museum is an excellent place to dive into the past. Open on weekends from May through October, the museum spans three buildings situated side by side: the Main Building, the Baker School Building, and the Annex Building, each featuring exhibits that immerse you in the area's local history and the stories of those who shaped it.

There's no shortage of eclectic shops to explore downtown. North Central Missouri College Bookstore is a wonderful spot to find your next read. If you happen to be shopping for trendy wares, Howard Department Store is filled with carefully selected outfits just waiting to be adored. Main Street Mercantile is another fascinating spot where local vendors display unique products from clothing and décor to candles and much more.

About a 12-minute drive from downtown sits Crowder State Park. Open to the public year-round, it covers 1,912 acres with lush forest, glacial soils, and red and white oak trees. The park offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, and boating on Crowder Lake. The Thompson River Trail is a must for hikers and bikers. Named after Dr. William Preston Thompson, an early settler of the area, this 8.7-mile paved path runs along the river and leads to the ruins of his former home. For those seeking a different outdoor experience, Moberly Park features an 18-hole disc golf course, sports fields, and a playground.