Missouri's Unsung College City Has A Charming Downtown, A Lovely State Park, And Tasty Bites
From Kirksville, a lakeside city with college-town charm, to the artsy town of Columbia, dubbed the "Athens of Missouri," Missouri's college towns might just be the state's best-kept secret. Tucked in the north-central region is another Missouri gem: Trenton. This unsung city of around 6,000 people is home to North Central Missouri College, a public university founded in 1925 that helps give the community its vibrant and youthful energy.
Trenton boasts a delightfully verdant historic downtown with well-preserved buildings spanning architectural styles from Classical and Romanesque to Gothic Revival, and that's where you'll find the best the city has to offer. Visitors can stroll the streets, browse local shops, and sample a wide range of local restaurants, from Chinese and Mexican to modern cuisine. The city's beloved state park sits just 6 miles away; Crowder State Park is a favorite destination for hikers and nature lovers.
Exploring Trenton's historic downtown and outdoor activities
Many of Trenton's attractions are centered in the historic downtown, and the Grundy County Museum is an excellent place to dive into the past. Open on weekends from May through October, the museum spans three buildings situated side by side: the Main Building, the Baker School Building, and the Annex Building, each featuring exhibits that immerse you in the area's local history and the stories of those who shaped it.
There's no shortage of eclectic shops to explore downtown. North Central Missouri College Bookstore is a wonderful spot to find your next read. If you happen to be shopping for trendy wares, Howard Department Store is filled with carefully selected outfits just waiting to be adored. Main Street Mercantile is another fascinating spot where local vendors display unique products from clothing and décor to candles and much more.
About a 12-minute drive from downtown sits Crowder State Park. Open to the public year-round, it covers 1,912 acres with lush forest, glacial soils, and red and white oak trees. The park offers many opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, and boating on Crowder Lake. The Thompson River Trail is a must for hikers and bikers. Named after Dr. William Preston Thompson, an early settler of the area, this 8.7-mile paved path runs along the river and leads to the ruins of his former home. For those seeking a different outdoor experience, Moberly Park features an 18-hole disc golf course, sports fields, and a playground.
Enjoy delicious food in Trenton, Missouri
For foodies, this charming city has the best dining you'll want to check out. Come ready for a feast at Dino's Diner, a family-owned restaurant serving classics like pancakes and burgers. As one Google reviewer put it, "Been going there for years and I must say I've never been disappointed." At El Toro Mexican Restaurant, you can order burritos, tacos, seafood, and more. China Fresh offers a wide selection, including shrimp lo mein, tempura chicken spicy roll, pork fried rice, and broccoli chicken, all at a reasonable price. One Yelp reviewer described it as "possibly the best Chinese food I've ever had."
A good meal isn't complete without something sweet to follow, and Trenton won't leave you short. Head to Main Creamery and Co. for a scrumptious scoop of ice cream, with a variety of flavors to choose from. If you've got a hankering for caffeine, Cross Hall Coffee Shop, right on the college campus, is a charming and welcoming spot where you can sip on a freshly brewed coffee alongside a good pastry.
Trenton is located 65 miles west of Kirksville and 94 miles northeast of Kansas City, the barbecue capital of the world. The Kirksville Regional Airport is the closest option, though visitors might want to consider flying into Kansas City International Airport, which is less than a two-hour drive by car. Should you decide to stay overnight in Trenton, opt for a hotel stay at Cobblestone Inn & Suites, close to the city's many attractions, or book a K4C Premier Cottage.