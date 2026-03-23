Between Sacramento And Bakersfield Is California's 'Little Sweden' With Quaint Shops And A Walkable Downtown
You may already be familiar with Solvang, California's little fairy tale town dedicated to Danish culture. However, just a few hours away lies an under-the-radar town also brimming with Scandinavian spirit. Kingsburg, charmingly referred to as California's "Little Sweden," is sure to make you feel like you're in Europe, thanks to its quaint boutiques, walkable downtown, and vibrant European heritage. If you're looking for a day trip or easy weekend getaway filled with browsing local shops and Swedish culture, Kingsburg awaits. Little Sweden is wedged about 1.5 hours from Bakersfield and 3.5 hours from Sacramento
In the 2000s, the city of Kingsburg underwent renovations to make it more walkable. Today, Kingsburg's downtown is walkable and easy to visit, as you'll find free street parking and a handful of public lots. Fresno Yosemite International Airport is just half an hour away from town by car, or about 2 hours by public transportation. You can stay at the 3-star Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Selma Kingsburg. Rated at 4.4 stars out of 5 on Google, the hotel offers free breakfast and complimentary parking, and it's within a mile of Kingsburg's scenic downtown.
Local shopping in Kingsburg's walkable downtown
One of the most charming aspects of this quaint Swedish village is the large number of local businesses scattered across the downtown area. Start your exploration of Little Sweden on Draper Street, and go from there. Along the way, you can even follow a self-guided walking tour, complete with historic plaques, vibrant murals, and street art, like the quirky Swedish Coffee Pot Water Tower. If you only make it to one shop in Kingsburg, make it Svensk Butik, which one Google reviewer called "an adorable, down to earth, slice of Swedish and Scandinavian culture." Dating back to 1985, the shop offers all sorts of Swedish gift items, ranging from snacks to books and even locally made honey. If you want to dive into Kingsburg's fika spirit — a delightful Swedish custom that essentially means slowing down and enjoying someone's company (usually over coffee and baked goods) — the shop offers classes for $10 (at the time of writing).
Trinkets and Treasures is another local staple that's been operating in Kingsburg since 2006. The creative co-op sells all sorts of locally made treasures, ranging from peach nectar goat milk soap to repurposed vintage items. For an assortment of clothing and accessories, head to Heritage Co. Boutique, which got its start in Kingsburg in 2018. When you've worked up an appetite after a day of shopping, you won't have to stray far to find some of Kingsburg's best eats. At Kady's Kitchen, you can get your fill of Swedish pancakes, served with butter, powdered sugar, and lingonberries.
History and culture in California's Little Sweden
Although the construction of a railroad line in 1872 first sparked the town's growth, it wasn't until over a decade later that Kingsburg began to see an upswing in Swedish immigration, transforming into the charming Swedish village it is today. Kingsburg's legacy as a Swedish town began when a member of the Swedish Lutheran Church, Andrew Erikson, was sent to scout out a new settlement spot out west. By 1921, 94% of the town's residents were Swedish, giving Kingsburg its "Little Sweden" nickname. Today, its population hovers just over 13,000, and Kingsburg's legacy as Little Sweden remains, from its Swedish gift shops to its lively festivals.
The Kingsburg Swedish Festival, held every May, is perhaps the town's most notable way to experience Swedish culture. Kicking off with a traditional meal of pea soup and Swedish pancakes, the three-day festival features performances, dancing, and lots of Swedish-inspired entertainment. The long-standing event is free to attend. Later in the year, Kingsburg also hosts its Christmastime Julgransfest. The festive event features a Christmas tree lighting and traditional ring folk dancing.