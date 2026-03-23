Between Sacramento And Bakersfield Is California's 'Little Sweden' With Quaint Shops And A Walkable Downtown

One of the most charming aspects of this quaint Swedish village is the large number of local businesses scattered across the downtown area. Start your exploration of Little Sweden on Draper Street, and go from there. Along the way, you can even follow a self-guided walking tour, complete with historic plaques, vibrant murals, and street art, like the quirky Swedish Coffee Pot Water Tower. If you only make it to one shop in Kingsburg, make it Svensk Butik, which one Google reviewer called "an adorable, down to earth, slice of Swedish and Scandinavian culture." Dating back to 1985, the shop offers all sorts of Swedish gift items, ranging from snacks to books and even locally made honey. If you want to dive into Kingsburg's fika spirit — a delightful Swedish custom that essentially means slowing down and enjoying someone's company (usually over coffee and baked goods) — the shop offers classes for $10 (at the time of writing).

Trinkets and Treasures is another local staple that's been operating in Kingsburg since 2006. The creative co-op sells all sorts of locally made treasures, ranging from peach nectar goat milk soap to repurposed vintage items. For an assortment of clothing and accessories, head to Heritage Co. Boutique, which got its start in Kingsburg in 2018. When you've worked up an appetite after a day of shopping, you won't have to stray far to find some of Kingsburg's best eats. At Kady's Kitchen, you can get your fill of Swedish pancakes, served with butter, powdered sugar, and lingonberries.