The 5 Hardest-Working Cities To Visit In The US, Per A 2026 Study

Hard work: It's one of the pillars of American life. We embrace long hours, problem-solving, and dogged perseverance. Puritan settlers were obsessed with their work ethic, and America has long claimed pride in its status as a meritocracy. Working hard doesn't always lead to social mobility, and it's always better when we enjoy what we do, but if there's one thing most Americans respect, it's workplace discipline. We love to see images of earnest farmers stacking hay bales, laborers driving rivets into steel beams, and goggled factory workers near geysers of sparks. And it can make for a great visit.

You may wonder, then, where people work "hardest" in the U.S. The finance company WalletHub researched the "Hardest-Working Cities in America" and published findings on their website in 2026. The study examined average workweek hours, employment rates, average commute time, and the share of workers with multiple jobs, among other factors. The WalletHub study then listed 116 cities in rank order, from the hardest-working to least-hardest.

You may wonder why anyone would want to visit a place full of workaholics. For many, travel means vacation, which means the opposite of work. Yet millions of people travel for work, and others are drawn to communities on the move, where locals put particular value in discipline and a competitive spirit. Working hard often means that there's work to be done — local industries and a thriving economy — which can be worth witnessing, whether you yourself are on the clock or not. In short, WalletHub identified these as the hardest-working cities, along with some strong motivations for visiting there.