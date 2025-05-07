The World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo Is A Legendary Historic Attraction For An Unmatched Taste Of The Wild West

The American West might be classified as an idea more than a place on a map. Visiting places like Cheyenne, Wyoming is comparable to going to sites of ancient mythology in Greece, only in this case it's the mythology of the Old West. Out in Cheyenne, the soul of the Old West is bottled up and kept alive for those who want to step into the frontier days. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum preserves the legacy of the world's largest rodeo, in a town full of history.

Back in 1897, the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) began as a small event measuring cowboys' talents and as a way to stimulate the local economy. It was a day long and featured acts like pony riding and steer roping. The next year, the event was extended to two days, and over time, more cowboy-inspired shows and vendors were added, making it "the first big rodeo anywhere," as Mike Kassel, associate director of the CFD Old West Museum, told C-Span. Today, the celebration's enduring impact as one of the best destinations in the American West to see a rodeo is evident in the numbers: It drew in nearly 150,000 visitors in 2024, according to a Cheyenne Frontier Days report. This influence and legacy is all laid out in the CFD Old West Museum, which captures the rodeo's centuries-old spirit year-round.

The museum chronicles both CFD's history and the mythologized Old West as it transpired in Wyoming. It includes relics, photographs, keepsakes, and sprawling displays that capture the Wild West in all its glory. There are over 400,000 artifacts in total, so saddle up for an hour or more of perusing frontier legends.