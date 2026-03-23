One Of Ohio's Longest Piers Is A Lake Erie Charmer Where Locals Love To Fish And Watch Sunsets
While it's commonly known as the "mile-long pier," the breakwall structure at Lakeside Landing in Lorain — Ohio's diverse lakeside escape known as "the international city" — isn't actually a mile long. However, stretching far into the waters of Lake Erie, one of America's five stunning Great Lakes, the pier lives up to its reputation as one of the longest public breakwall piers in the Midwest, extending over 2,300 feet (for reference, a mile is exactly 5,280 feet), according to Lorain County. It's also believed by many to be the longest pier in the entire state, though at least one — Huron Harbor West Pier — is technically longer.
The pier's actual name is the "East Breakwater Shorearm," according to the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA). Located along the lakefront of Lorain, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, the long concrete structure was initially constructed in the 1960s for better harbor navigation. As part of the city's industrial harbor system, it helped shield the entrance to the Black River and the busy port facilities that once supported Lorain's steel mills and shipping industry. Over time, the pier has evolved into one of the city's most beloved public spaces, transforming from a working harbor structure into a scenic lakefront walkway where visitors can appreciate the scale and beauty of Lake Erie up close.
Aside from these specifics, one thing is sure about Lorain's pier: Locals love going here to fish, take in refreshing lake views, and catch a beautiful sunset. In 2007, the structure was earmarked for modern updates, including better-looking pavement along the walkway, public parking, and a 600-slip marina — as well as features such as restored habitats for shorebirds and open spaces for the public to enjoy. As Redditor u/MoonMomma2014 wrote, "The pier is a must see in Lorain for sure."
Lorain's 'mile-long pier' is a favorite spot for fishing, sunsets, and lakefront strolls
The mile-long pier today is known as a scenic public gathering spot along Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline, attracting anglers, walkers, and sunset chasers throughout the year. Fishing is a big attraction; anglers frequently line the railings with rods, hoping to catch species like walleye, perch, and bass, depending on the season. Anglers can also book a charter or head across the water to the western breakwall, Hot Waters Fishing Pier.
One of the most recognizable features at the pier is the historic Lorain Lighthouse, built in 1917 near the harbor entrance. Often referred to as the "Jewel of the Port," the lighthouse is a popular subject for photographers capturing the views at sunrise and sunset. As the sun disappears on the horizon, the sky fills with dramatic colors, while the lighthouse's silhouette makes the scene postcard-worthy. Visitors can also check the online calendar to book a brunch or sunset dinner tour at the lighthouse.
Even visitors who have no interest in fishing often find themselves at the pier simply for the atmosphere. Its length allows for leisurely lakefront walks that feel far from the bustling city, and you can even grab some barbecue at (seasonal) Sweet Pork Wilson's right on the pier. It's also conveniently located near other lakefront attractions that make it easy to turn a visit into a full afternoon outing. Nearby Lakeview Park offers sandy beaches, picnic areas, walking trails, and another landmark known as the Rose Garden, which features thousands of flowers blooming seasonally. Just inland, visitors can explore downtown Lorain's restaurants, breweries, and waterfront parks. Plus, you're only about 40 minutes from Ohio's sleek Downtown Cleveland districts.