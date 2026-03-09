America's 5 Stunning Great Lakes And How Deep They Are, According To Official Data

Lake Erie, the southernmost of the Great Lakes, is the second-smallest by surface area. However, it is also the shallowest of the Great Lakes, and by a fairly considerable margin. Lake Erie's maximum depth is only 210 feet, more than 500 feet less than the second-shallowest Great Lake. This comparable lack of depth means that Lake Erie is actually the smallest Great Lake by total water volume, despite having only the second-smallest surface area.

Lake Erie's status as the shallowest Great Lake creates a few unique features, both good and ill. The lake's shallower waters mean that it is the warmest Great Lake on average, while, paradoxically, it also freezes over the most frequently in the winter. Without sufficient water depth, however, Lake Erie is unfortunately prone to pollution and environmental issues, given its heavily industrialized and urbanized shoreline. Lake Erie is also prone to toxic algae blooms, which cause significant accumulation of algae (usually feeding off phosphorus or nitrogen from agricultural runoff). This creates a phenomenon known as eutrophication, where oxygen-starved waters turn into ecological "dead zones."

Despite its small size, Lake Erie is arguably the most historically significant Great Lake, particularly for the major role it played in the War of 1812. And despite its ecological challenges, Lake Erie still hosts major urban areas and tourism destinations. Cities like Cleveland and Toledo in Ohio, Erie in Pennsylvania, and Buffalo in New York all feature lovely lakeside parks and recreation areas within a convenient urban setting. Lake Erie's shores also host several more low-key park settings, like Pennsylvania's Presque Isle State Park and Ohio's Marblehead Lighthouse State Park. The Lake Erie Islands, split between Ohio and Ontario, are consistently popular vacation destinations, with Ohio's South Bass Island being home to the "North's Key West" town of Put-In-Bay.