This Odor-Proof Camping Toilet From Home Depot Is Actually Comfortable And Under $35

This is a toilet that actually looks like one you'd see at home, and the height is ideal for younger campers, (though adults can use it, too). That can make it so much easier if your child is potty training or a bit shy about using a public restroom. It's also great for when you have to go at night, but don't fancy walking alone through a campsite with a flashlight in your pajamas. The lid closes, so any scent will stay inside. There is a bucket that comes with this that goes inside to catch waste, though you can use it with disposable bags for easier clean up, as another reviewer on the site says: "We are able to use it with the toilet waste bags and take it with us when we go for proper disposal. I would recommend this item." The fact that it has a seat shaped like a regular toilet seat can also make a huge difference in terms of comfort.

The price is right at just over $34, and it requires no electricity or water. Everything comes with it (except disposable bags if you wish to use them), it's odor and leak-proof, and it's made of environmentally friendly materials. This can also be useful on a boat if it doesn't have a bathroom on board. The only drawback, according to a few reviewers, is that the toilet paper holder on the side doesn't really fit the paper. You may want to attach a string and hang a roll from that. Finally, if the idea of a camping toilet sounds great, but you'd like a little more privacy, you can also check out the Walmart Ozark Trail Portable Toilet that has an enclosure.