Sandwiched Between Kansas City And St. Louis Is A Missouri City With Downtown Shopping And Historic Charm

Tell anyone you're taking a trip to Missouri, and they'll automatically think you're visiting one of its two big-name metro areas: Kansas City or St. Louis. Yet a diverse smattering of smaller cities and towns, each boasting a unique history and plenty of reasons to visit, lie sandwiched between the two cities. Gems like Rocheport, a quaint small city with waterfront fun and a thriving arts scene. And less than an hour away lies Marshall, a small city of 13,800 with fun downtown shopping, historic charm, and a double existence as a slice of urban living orbited by a rural countryside.

Marshall embraces its long history as a farming community, barn quilts speckling the landscape while rodeos and cowboys remain an integral part of life. Its historic charm can be found on every corner. The town's museums and nearby historic sites include the Pennytown Freewill Baptist Church, the last remnants of a historic Black hamlet that's 16 minutes south of town. Airplane enthusiasts should stop by the Nicholas-Beazley Aviation Museum, which includes restored aircraft and interactive exhibits. The city was also home to an eponymous Civil War Battle, which ended an infamous raid led by Confederate forces.

Marshall's an ideal stop in a bigger outing into the lesser-known parts of the Show-Me State. Try extending your trip a few days to throw Sedalia into your itinerary, checking out its unique downtown festivities and artsy charm. It's only half an hour away. Regardless, you'll be in a small town with a pulse, requiring you to indulge in two guilty pleasures: ransacking the local shops, then finding some down-home sustenance. Marshall has plenty on both fronts.