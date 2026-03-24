Sandwiched Between Kansas City And St. Louis Is A Missouri City With Downtown Shopping And Historic Charm
Tell anyone you're taking a trip to Missouri, and they'll automatically think you're visiting one of its two big-name metro areas: Kansas City or St. Louis. Yet a diverse smattering of smaller cities and towns, each boasting a unique history and plenty of reasons to visit, lie sandwiched between the two cities. Gems like Rocheport, a quaint small city with waterfront fun and a thriving arts scene. And less than an hour away lies Marshall, a small city of 13,800 with fun downtown shopping, historic charm, and a double existence as a slice of urban living orbited by a rural countryside.
Marshall embraces its long history as a farming community, barn quilts speckling the landscape while rodeos and cowboys remain an integral part of life. Its historic charm can be found on every corner. The town's museums and nearby historic sites include the Pennytown Freewill Baptist Church, the last remnants of a historic Black hamlet that's 16 minutes south of town. Airplane enthusiasts should stop by the Nicholas-Beazley Aviation Museum, which includes restored aircraft and interactive exhibits. The city was also home to an eponymous Civil War Battle, which ended an infamous raid led by Confederate forces.
Marshall's an ideal stop in a bigger outing into the lesser-known parts of the Show-Me State. Try extending your trip a few days to throw Sedalia into your itinerary, checking out its unique downtown festivities and artsy charm. It's only half an hour away. Regardless, you'll be in a small town with a pulse, requiring you to indulge in two guilty pleasures: ransacking the local shops, then finding some down-home sustenance. Marshall has plenty on both fronts.
Shop, chow down, then honor a famous pooch
Marshall's collection of local shops covers a broad spectrum of potential goodies. Small towns, though, call for a roll of the dice at the local flea market. The 65 Flea Market offers a diverse collection of finds. The aptly-named M-Town Boutique offers the personal touch and customer service you won't find in big city shops, with a well-curated collection of women's clothing. Be sure to stop by Viking Athletic Goods to get your requisite local college hoodie.
All that shopping can work up a hunger. Fortunately, Marshall's downtown has highly caloric, tasty meals deserving of a finger-licking excursion. The highly-rated Plowboys Barbecue has been around for 25 years, making itself a local institution, most often lauded for its mac and cheese and burnt ends. The ribs and pulled pork get frequent shoutouts as well. If you'd rather just have a quick boost, stop by Sugar Rush N Bean Bar. Its well-regarded mix of caffeinated drinks and sandwiches makes it an ideal grab-and-go option, preventing hunger from interfering with your retail therapy.
Every visit must include a stop at the memorial for a four-legged resident who wowed scientists and locals alike over a century ago. Jim the Wonder Dog, a Llewellyn setter, was renowned for his ability to recognize... well, pretty much anything. Aside from being a prized hunting dog with a knack for finding quail, Jim's powers extended to recognizing species of trees, varying state license plates, and car brands. Along the way, Jim correctly predicted the winner of seven Kentucky Derbies while doubling as a hairy, four-legged gender revealing machine. His skills befuddled researchers and drew press attention until he eventually joined the short list of Marshall's most famous citizens, worthy of his own memorial garden and museum in the heart of town. Give Jim's statue a gentle pat.
The logistics of visiting Marshall
Those within driving distance should definitely hop in their car, as reaching Marshall via plane can be taxing. Kansas City International Airport, the closest major transit hub, is a daunting 100 miles away, taking up to two hours to reach by car. You can shave about 40 minutes off your drive by finagling a flight to Columbia Regional Airport. You can use that saved time to stop by Columbia, an artsy college town called the "Athens of Missouri," which has a vibrant downtown called "The District." You'll be underwhelmed by Marshall's accommodation options, which are limited to chain hotels costing about $150 or less per night.
If you're hoping to get a full dose of local heritage, time your trip to coincide with the Missouri State Cornhusking Competition, held in Marshall every September. The delicate art of cleaning husks off ears of corn requires guile, a bit of experience, and old-fashioned tools, and it's been a competitive endeavor locally since the 1920s. The winner isn't judged based upon speed alone, but also the quality of the resulting cobs. It epitomizes the city's agricultural roots and locals' desire to maintain those traditions. It's also the ideal time to visit weather-wise, as summers tend to get a bit swampy.