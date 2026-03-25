Tucked Between Oakland And Fremont Is A Lively Community With A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Eats
In between some of the more well-known East Bay destinations, Ashland, California, stands out as a walkable slice with an unexpectedly rich food scene. Compared to its neighbors of Oakland and Fremont, Ashland has a smaller footprint — you could walk across the length of its main strip in about 45 minutes. But this street is packed with all the staples you might seek out for a day or weekend outing: a park, coffee, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants. The ease of getting between local businesses on foot is what earns Ashland a high score of 82 from Walk Score.
Ashland is an unincorporated community — sometimes considered a part of San Leandro, an East Bay city known for its scenic trails and bayfront recreation – though Ashland locals have advocated for it to become a standalone city. The community of Ashland already has the infrastructure of an incorporated city, with a new park opened in 2024 that doubles as a kind of town square, hosting outdoor markets, food trucks, and local artists. Plus, the community's compact main corridor packs plenty of well-rated dining options, mostly Hispanic or Asian in flavor. For travelers passing through on the way to Oakland or San Francisco, that could make Ashland a great stop for a meal, or you could visit a bit longer and discover some gems by walking around the neighborhood.
Dining highlights along Ashland's main strip
A steady stream of food stops lines Ashland's East 14th Street, the area's main commercial strip. Here, you could easily make your day itinerary into a food crawl. Mirroring the community's large Hispanic population makeup, Hispanic cuisine is one of the most abundant options along the strip. For lunch, you could start with Guatemalan food at Restaurante Latino Los Sazones de mi Tierra, specializing in cuisine from Guatemala's Retalhuleu, according to the restaurant's Facebook. Cuisine staples like chuchitos, fried plantains, and handmade tortillas grace the menu. The restaurant gets praise for its communal, authentic feel, with Guatemalan music playing and regional decor. "I felt like I was in Guatemala; the food was delicious and the music reminded me of when I used to travel to Xela," one Google reviewer wrote. Note that the restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.
Travelers who would prefer a comforting Asian noodle bowl can follow the aroma of beef stew to Joe's Pho. The spot is quite popular among Ashland's community, but for good reason. It holds 4.2 stars across over 1,000 Google reviews. The menu's most prominent item is pho, which comes with a wide range of protein choices, including bone marrow and short rib or oxtail. The oxtail is a standout among reviews. "Oxtail pho was really good. Very generous portions!" said one reviewer, who also appreciated the restaurant's seating options: "This location is huge & has outdoor seating with heaters as well." Joe's Pho is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tips for getting to and around Ashland
Walking is the natural option for exploring Ashland's relatively small footprint, though there are public transit options as well. Several bus lines, one passenger rail, and three rapid transit lines go through or close to Ashland, according to Moovit, though, notably, the Bay Area's known for having one of America's most confusing public transportation systems for visitors. If you're coming from San Francisco, the BART Green or Blue line takes you to the Bay Fair station in Ashland, right next to the shopping hub of the Bayfair Center. The Green or Orange lines can get you to the same stop from Fremont. This could be a good place to start if you want to do some retail therapy, with a Target, Kohl's, and shoe store on site. The shopping center's parking lot also hosts the San Leandro Farmers' Market every Saturday.
Those flying in can get to Ashland in about a 30-minute drive from the San Francisco International Airport or 20 minutes from the Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport — the Bay Area airport has changed its name twice, so double-check the name when booking. If you plan to stay longer than a day, there are a handful of hotels nearby, including the well-reviewed hotel Hilton Garden Inn Oakland/San Leandro, with 4.1 stars on Tripadvisor, roughly a 10-minute bus ride from the Ashland commercial corridor.