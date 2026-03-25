Tucked Between Oakland And Fremont Is A Lively Community With A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Eats

In between some of the more well-known East Bay destinations, Ashland, California, stands out as a walkable slice with an unexpectedly rich food scene. Compared to its neighbors of Oakland and Fremont, Ashland has a smaller footprint — you could walk across the length of its main strip in about 45 minutes. But this street is packed with all the staples you might seek out for a day or weekend outing: a park, coffee, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants. The ease of getting between local businesses on foot is what earns Ashland a high score of 82 from Walk Score.

Ashland is an unincorporated community — sometimes considered a part of San Leandro, an East Bay city known for its scenic trails and bayfront recreation – though Ashland locals have advocated for it to become a standalone city. The community of Ashland already has the infrastructure of an incorporated city, with a new park opened in 2024 that doubles as a kind of town square, hosting outdoor markets, food trucks, and local artists. Plus, the community's compact main corridor packs plenty of well-rated dining options, mostly Hispanic or Asian in flavor. For travelers passing through on the way to Oakland or San Francisco, that could make Ashland a great stop for a meal, or you could visit a bit longer and discover some gems by walking around the neighborhood.