Nestled In California's East Bay Is A City With Scenic Trails, Delicious Restaurants, And Bayfront Recreation
California's East Bay is home to a number of vibrant cities that often fly under the radar compared to better-known spots like San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley — and one of its most underrated gems is San Leandro. The often-overlooked destination is among the top-rated cities in the region, offering tourists plenty of delicious eateries to try and fun trails to hike. Gorgeous bay views are a permanent feature here, with lots of waterfront areas to admire the vistas. It's hard to resist the affordable San Francisco suburb's charm, with San Leandro offering much to do and discover.
San Leandro is commonly referred to as the "Cherry City" as it was once a major cherry-growing area. In fact, the fruits played such a huge role in the community that they began hosting a festival dedicated to cherries. This isn't the city's only nickname — it was also dubbed the "Portuguese Capital of the West," "Squatterville," and the "City of Sunshine and Flowers," among many others. Nowadays, San Leandro is one of the most diverse cities in California, alongside Los Angeles, Oakland, and Sacramento. Not only that, but you get the best of both worlds — the west side is dominated by nature, while the eastern border overlooks the bay.
Out of all the cities in the Bay Area, San Leandro is the one closest to a major airport, with Oakland International Airport being just 4 miles from downtown. Driving from San Francisco takes roughly 30 minutes, while San Jose is 40 minutes away. The scenic city of Modesto, with unique museums and an unsung wine scene, is an hour and 15 minutes away. If you're looking to extend your stay, top-rated accommodations include the Marina Inn on San Francisco Bay and the Hilton Garden Inn.
Embrace outdoor recreation in San Leandro, California
Hiking adventures abound at Lake Chabot Regional Park. Follow the 4.6-mile West Shore Trail to marvel at the lakeside along the forested path. The out-and-back trail takes approximately 2.5 hours to complete. You can make several stops to set your rod — the lake is teeming with trout, catfish, bass, and crappie. You can also glide across the water on a rowboat, kayak, or pedal boat. Another path worth hiking is the Bass Cove and Goldenrod Trail Loop, a 3.7-mile route with birdwatching opportunities. Watch out for ducks, coots, cormorants, and Canada geese.
For a complete tour of the park, take the Lake Chabot Loop via West, Bass, Columbine, Honker, East Shore Trails. Spanning 8.7 miles, this long hike features decent inclines, so make sure to bring enough water to last you the entire trip. Those meandering the East Shore, Indian Cove, McGregor, and Ten Hills Loop will be discovering the off-the-beaten-track side of the park. The 3.8-mile trail is shared by both hikers and runners. The Ten Hills and East Shore Loop promises more lakefront scenery, with shaded areas along the 3.6-mile journey.
If you want to switch the lake for bayfront recreation, head to the Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline. This place is a hotspot for marsh hawks, red-tailed hawks, and black-shouldered kites. Bring your binoculars to observe the birds along the 1.8-mile Oyster Bay Loop. You can extend that hike by combining it with the scenic San Francisco Bay Trail for a 3.4-mile out-and-back path. Or, enjoy the waterfront at the San Leandro Marina, where you can take a swing at the 18-hole Tony Lema Course or 9-hole Marina 9. Whether you relish the bayfront on the trails, golf course, or picnic areas, the glittering views are unmatched.
Where to eat around San Leandro, California
When life gives you lemons, squeeze them on fresh seafood you get from Horatio's. Whether you order the coconut shrimp, country fried calamari, or lobster bisque, your taste buds will thank you. Try their oven-roasted honey-peppercorn salmon, prime rib French dip, and char-grilled chophouse burger, too. When you crave Mexican food with a hint of Italian, make your way to Marina Restaurant. Start with a classic order of chicken fajitas, steak ranchero, and shrimp cocktail before getting the camarones ala diabla and carne asada. Vegetarians can indulge in spinach enchiladas, salinas tacos, or vegetarian super burritos.
JiBei Chuan is a top spot for all things ramen. Their fish maw chicken soup with rice noodles is the perfect remedy for a cool evening, the seafood tom yum is happiness in a bowl, and the gold fresh mushroom soup offers warmth in every spoon. If you're in the mood for falafel, beef kebabs, and mansaf, Tio's Mediterranean Grill has your back. The chicken shawarma is a must-have with a side of veggie sampler — wash it down with a mango laban or treat yourself to m'hallabiah. Meanwhile, Harry's Hofbrau serves up comfort food like roast beef sandwiches, rotisserie chicken, and bay shrimp salad.
After your satisfying meal, go for a stroll at the 30-acre Marina Park, which borders the city's scenic shoreline. Pack a picnic with you, or savor the views of Stryker Island and the bay while wandering along the 2-mile Faro Point Loop. If you don't feel like walking too much, the San Leandro Marina Loop is a shorter option with birdwatching and picnicking opportunities, all while the bay sparkles in the background. If you're looking for more East Bay cities to explore after your bayfront adventure, drive to nearby Danville, an underrated town that boasts exceptional restaurants and specialty shops.