Nestled In California's East Bay Is A City With Scenic Trails, Delicious Restaurants, And Bayfront Recreation

California's East Bay is home to a number of vibrant cities that often fly under the radar compared to better-known spots like San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley — and one of its most underrated gems is San Leandro. The often-overlooked destination is among the top-rated cities in the region, offering tourists plenty of delicious eateries to try and fun trails to hike. Gorgeous bay views are a permanent feature here, with lots of waterfront areas to admire the vistas. It's hard to resist the affordable San Francisco suburb's charm, with San Leandro offering much to do and discover.

San Leandro is commonly referred to as the "Cherry City" as it was once a major cherry-growing area. In fact, the fruits played such a huge role in the community that they began hosting a festival dedicated to cherries. This isn't the city's only nickname — it was also dubbed the "Portuguese Capital of the West," "Squatterville," and the "City of Sunshine and Flowers," among many others. Nowadays, San Leandro is one of the most diverse cities in California, alongside Los Angeles, Oakland, and Sacramento. Not only that, but you get the best of both worlds — the west side is dominated by nature, while the eastern border overlooks the bay.

Out of all the cities in the Bay Area, San Leandro is the one closest to a major airport, with Oakland International Airport being just 4 miles from downtown. Driving from San Francisco takes roughly 30 minutes, while San Jose is 40 minutes away. The scenic city of Modesto, with unique museums and an unsung wine scene, is an hour and 15 minutes away. If you're looking to extend your stay, top-rated accommodations include the Marina Inn on San Francisco Bay and the Hilton Garden Inn.