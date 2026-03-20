Some US Airports Could Be Forced To Close And Travelers May Feel It Soon
Travelers across the United States could soon feel more ripple effects of a squabble in Congress over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. As funding remains uncertain during a partial government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement reporting that security officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) aren't receiving paychecks — and many of them are calling out of work or quitting altogether.
In an interview with Fox News, Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl said, "As the weeks continue, if this continues, it's not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports, particularly smaller ones, if callout rates go up." The White House press release also reported that Houston recently saw more than 50% of its TSA agents call out of work, and other busy hubs like New Orleans and Atlanta were seeing callout rates of more than 30%. On top of that, at least 366 security officers have already quit.
During past shutdowns, TSA officers and air traffic controllers have been required to work without pay, which has historically led to worker shortages in airports. In late 2025, a 43-day government shutdown created similar issues, leading the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce flights by 10% at major airports. TSA staffing shortages can slow down screening lanes, while FAA staffing issues can reduce the number of flights airports are able to safely handle. In extreme cases, that could theoretically force some airports — particularly smaller regional hubs — to scale back operations or temporarily close if staffing drops too low.
Travelers are already seeing impacts at the airport
For travelers, the impact of the partial government shutdown may already be felt at airports around the country. Even if you're an expert at spotting the fastest TSA line at the airport every time, you could still end up waiting longer than usual. On Reddit, travelers are sharing photos and stories of backed-up security lines, trouble with the TSA app, and high tensions among fellow travelers. As u/Captain_Orbit wrote, "I just witnessed a guy yelling at the gate agent," adding, "don't lose your cool with them if your flight gets delayed or canceled, it's really not their fault."
More Reddit users discussed the lines at LaGuardia in New York, with u/pencyboy saying, "The line is insane," and u/Chronic-Overthinker9 adding, "I'm here right now. Line is longest I've ever seen at any airport. TSA wait times on the website are incorrect." However, things so far seem to be concentrated in busier travel hubs, such as New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Houston. For example, some Reddit users shared photos of nearly empty airport lobbies at places like Dayton International Airport, and others mentioned small airports like Harry Reid in Nevada weren't busy at all when they went through.
For travelers with upcoming trips, the situation adds a layer of uncertainty. To make your journey as smooth as possible, plan to arrive at the airport earlier than usual, keep an eye on airline notifications, and be flexible with your travel plans until the funding situation is resolved. Frequent travelers may want to look into TSA PreCheck or Global Entry if they haven't already. Travelers could also see if flying through an SPP airport, which is not impacted by the government shutdown, is a viable alternative.