Some US Airports Could Be Forced To Close And Travelers May Feel It Soon

Travelers across the United States could soon feel more ripple effects of a squabble in Congress over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. As funding remains uncertain during a partial government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement reporting that security officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) aren't receiving paychecks — and many of them are calling out of work or quitting altogether.

In an interview with Fox News, Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl said, "As the weeks continue, if this continues, it's not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports, particularly smaller ones, if callout rates go up." The White House press release also reported that Houston recently saw more than 50% of its TSA agents call out of work, and other busy hubs like New Orleans and Atlanta were seeing callout rates of more than 30%. On top of that, at least 366 security officers have already quit.

During past shutdowns, TSA officers and air traffic controllers have been required to work without pay, which has historically led to worker shortages in airports. In late 2025, a 43-day government shutdown created similar issues, leading the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce flights by 10% at major airports. TSA staffing shortages can slow down screening lanes, while FAA staffing issues can reduce the number of flights airports are able to safely handle. In extreme cases, that could theoretically force some airports — particularly smaller regional hubs — to scale back operations or temporarily close if staffing drops too low.