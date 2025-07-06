Which Is Truly Best: TSA PreCheck Or Global Entry?

The worst thing about traveling isn't the steep prices or the mishaps (one is sort of inevitable, and the other is part of the adventure). Instead, the thing most travelers truly dread is having to get through airport security lines. No one likes making a long line, and then having to deal with the hassle of taking off belts, jackets, and shoes while also getting out laptops and iPads out of stuffed suitcases — all while worrying about making a flight on time. If Italian writer Dante had been born in the 21st century, he'd certainly have made airport security one of the seven circles of hell.

So hellish is this part of traveling that the U.S. government realized it could capitalize on it by offering a better experience to travelers willing to do a background check and dole out some cash. This is how we got TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. Both programs give you access to expedited lines and let you pass through security without removing jackets, belts, shoes, or electronics. This makes the entire security process significantly faster. Although there are reasons you could be denied or suspended from TSA PreCheck, if you are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with no criminal records, these programs are the closest you'll get to airport heaven. They are worth it if you travel even once a year to or from a U.S. airport. Many travelers wonder which program is the best choice. In my experience, there is absolutely no doubt: Global Entry blows TSA PreCheck out of the water.