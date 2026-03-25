America's Most Iconic Suburb Is A Charming Gem Outside New York City Filled With Local Restaurants And Vibrant History
The modern American suburb — defined by its simple design and uniformity — was not happenstance. It was engineered to be that way. And the engineering started as a small town on Long Island, New York, called Levittown. It's still thriving today, with restaurants, entertainment, and a mall. You won't necessarily find any major landmarks here, but the history of Levittown as a symbol of mid-century American life makes a visit more meaningful. Plus, there are lovely spots where you can stop in for a meal or drink as you explore the town.
While it wasn't necessarily the first suburb in America, per se, Levittown, New York, was an "archetype" for modern suburbia, as HistoryNet described it. The town was developed in the late 1940s, in the post-war period, during a home shortage. Levitt & Sons, a real estate firm, planned out Levittown as an affordable matrix of homes in what was just a potato field on Long Island at the time, a viable moving distance for families from New York City. The homes were nearly identical and mass-produced with such speed that, at its height, a new house was finished every 16 minutes, according to The Guardian. This original Levittown set the stage for the following decades of suburban spread, including three other likewise-named Levittowns in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico.
Some historic photographs and miniature model houses, as well as artifacts from the community, are on display at the Levittown Historical Museum. That could be a good place to start if you're interested in the community's history, as it's open to the public for limited hours on Wednesdays and Fridays, per its Instagram page. Then, you can see how the town has evolved by checking out some of its local businesses.
Levittown's go-to spots for food and drinks
Though Levittown is spread out across many lanes and cul-de-sacs lined with cookie-cutter homes, much of the commercial activity lies along Route 24, cutting horizontally across the town, including the Nassau Mall. Shops and restaurants along this strip are within walking distance from one another, making Levittown an option for a car-free day trip from New York City. If you were to start at the Levittown Historical Museum, you could make your way towards Route 24 and walk to the Dortoni Bakery and Pastry Shoppe in about 17 minutes. Dortoni is a popular stop for sweet treats in Levittown with solid ratings — 4.3 stars — from Google Reviews. The bakery, modeled off of those found in Naples, Italy, specializes in Italian pastries like biscotti and cannoli.
There are a few reputable options for lunch or dinner along the Route 24 strip. Izumi Sushi and Hibachi Steak House has 4.4 stars from Google Reviews and gets particular praise for its hibachi shows. The menu has bountiful sushi options, with some fun special rolls like the Izumi Roll that's made with lobster tempura. If you're partial to bar food and a casual atmosphere, you could try out The Dawg Pound Bar & Grill. A Reddit user recommended it, writing, "The Pound is the place. Great wings, good people and healthy pours."
Getting to and exploring Levittown
Levittown is fairly easy to reach from New York City by car, typically a two-hour drive or less from Manhattan. But, if you want to stick to a car-free route, it might actually be quicker by public transit. You can take the Long Island Railroad Ronkonkoma branch, which departs from Penn Station. Then, it's about an hour-long ride, and you'll get off at Farmingdale, a mid-Island spot home to a world-famous golf course. You can take a bus from there that has multiple stops in Levittown. With its public transit access, the town is a suitable day trip, though if you want to stay longer, your best bet might be booking an Airbnb, since there aren't hotels directly in the town.
Though its history is a draw, Levittown does offer some modern forms of entertainment that could keep you busy if you plan to stay in town longer. One family-friendly spot is Laser Bounce Long Island. It's home to a wide array of indoor activities, including a laser tag arena, a virtual reality ride, and a trampoline park. You could also spend some time checking out other nearby towns on Long Island — a 15-minute drive south gets you to Bellmore, a coastal suburb with a charming downtown.