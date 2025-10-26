Long Island's Coastal Suburb Is A Canal-Side Hamlet With Comfort Food And A Charming Downtown
Away from the glitzy skyscrapers of New York City, the enduring serenity of Long Island often tempts locals and visitors alike to go for an adventure through its peaceful coastal towns. You might plan a day trip to Lake Ronkonkoma, Long Island's largest lake with a beach park, or uncover the waterfront treasure of Port Jefferson, just 60 miles east of Manhattan, where past and present converge along the shore.
And if comfort food in a canal-side hamlet with a charming downtown calls your name, head to Bellmore in Nassau County. Nestled along Long Island's South Shore, this tight-knit community of roughly 16,000 residents offers something increasingly rare in the New York metropolitan area — a genuine small-town feel that balances convenience and character, along with waterside recreation and the kind of slow living you don't often find in big cities.
Bellmore's downtown corridor along Merrick Road and Bedford Avenue has a pulsing energy that invites you to get out of your vehicle and explore the area on foot. You'll find tons of independent boutiques sitting beside decades-old family restaurants and tree-lined streets, which might seem worlds away from the strip-mall sprawl found elsewhere on Long Island. Getting to Bellmore is also refreshingly straightforward for both city dwellers and out-of-state visitors. Board the Long Island Rail Road from Penn Station in Manhattan. Get on the Babylon Branch train heading east. The journey will typically take about 45 to 50 minutes, with trains running about every hour. For those flying in, the closest airport is John F. Kennedy International Airport, located less than 20 miles away.
Canal-side stays and discoveries in Bellmore
Far from European towns with the most stunning canals, Bellmore gives you a taste of how canal-side living feels in this quaint part of Long Island. Consider a stay at one of the neighborhood's waterfront vacation rentals, which offer you serene views and direct canal access. If you prefer intimate settings, check out Water Canal Villa Salgado, where you get an entire property to yourself, including three bedrooms, a living room, a fully equipped kitchen, and an outdoor fireplace.
While you're here, it's a good idea to immerse yourself in the area's aquatic ambiance. Near the Nautical Mile waterfront area in Freeport, you'll find the Freeport Inn and Marina, where you can dock your boat and rest for the night before heading out on your next adventure.
After settling in, take a stroll through Bellmore's downtown area, especially Bedford Avenue and Merrick Road, where you'll find a welcoming array of independent boutiques and family-run shops, including Gennaro Jewelers, established in 1923, which specializes in handcrafted fine jewelry. For unique gifts, stop by Urban Farmhouse, where you can pick up curated home goods like cutlery, artsy decor, and mini canvas prints. A visit to downtown Bellmore wouldn't be complete without experiencing The Bellmore Movies & The Showplace on Pettit Avenue. This cherished landmark has entertained the community with films and live performances since 1915.
Bellmore's sumptuous culinary scene
Bellmore's true suburban spirit is reflected in its culinary scene, which leans delightfully into comfort-food territory, with establishments that have been feeding generations of Long Islanders. You can start your morning at Bagel Boss, famous for its bagel sandwiches.
For lunch, Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant is highly recommended, as it ranks No. 2 on TripAdvisor's list of the best restaurants in Bellmore. One visitor gushed over the pizza, saying, "I grew up on Long Island, and this knocks all the rest out of the running." Finally, for a memorable dinner, there are several local favorites, like The Oak Chalet Restaurant, which offers a modern take on authentic German dishes, including Wiener schnitzel, along with other contemporary American fare. Plus, visitors often praise the restaurant's refined atmosphere that simultaneously feels warm and welcoming.
If you'd like to spend some time with your family outdoors, Bellmore has several natural treasures, including Mill Pond Park (also known as Wantagh Mill Pond), where you can take a stroll around a scenic pond or go fishing in its calm waters. Nearby, you can also find Wantagh Park, which features spacious picnic grounds, waterfront paths, and a marina perfect for breezy afternoons. For a quieter spot, walk to nearby Twin Lakes Preserve, a 58-acre preserve with five freshwater ponds, perfect for an afternoon of taking in the scenery. For those who'd prefer a beach walk, take a drive to Jones Beach State Park, only 6 miles from Bellmore.