Long Island's Coastal Suburb Is A Canal-Side Hamlet With Comfort Food And A Charming Downtown

Away from the glitzy skyscrapers of New York City, the enduring serenity of Long Island often tempts locals and visitors alike to go for an adventure through its peaceful coastal towns. You might plan a day trip to Lake Ronkonkoma, Long Island's largest lake with a beach park, or uncover the waterfront treasure of Port Jefferson, just 60 miles east of Manhattan, where past and present converge along the shore.

And if comfort food in a canal-side hamlet with a charming downtown calls your name, head to Bellmore in Nassau County. Nestled along Long Island's South Shore, this tight-knit community of roughly 16,000 residents offers something increasingly rare in the New York metropolitan area — a genuine small-town feel that balances convenience and character, along with waterside recreation and the kind of slow living you don't often find in big cities.

Bellmore's downtown corridor along Merrick Road and Bedford Avenue has a pulsing energy that invites you to get out of your vehicle and explore the area on foot. You'll find tons of independent boutiques sitting beside decades-old family restaurants and tree-lined streets, which might seem worlds away from the strip-mall sprawl found elsewhere on Long Island. Getting to Bellmore is also refreshingly straightforward for both city dwellers and out-of-state visitors. Board the Long Island Rail Road from Penn Station in Manhattan. Get on the Babylon Branch train heading east. The journey will typically take about 45 to 50 minutes, with trains running about every hour. For those flying in, the closest airport is John F. Kennedy International Airport, located less than 20 miles away.