Between Indy And Evansville Is An Overlooked Indiana Forest With Serene Lakes, Scenic Campgrounds, And Fishing
Minnesota might be the Midwest's breathtaking "Land Of 10,000 Lakes" with scenic drives, but one place in Indiana can bring you a taste of the North Star State. Whenever you find yourself driving in southwest Indiana — somewhere near the town of Dugger — you'll come across an overlooked forest dotted with hundreds of lakes. Greene-Sullivan State Forest is a serene haven located between Indianapolis and Evansville, with so many bodies of water that will have you thinking you're in Minnesota. Thanks to the plethora of lakes, you can fish for a variety of species — and if you're down on your luck and aren't yielding as many catches, set your rod on another tranquil lake.
Established in 1936, Greene-Sullivan State Forest initially consisted of 3,000 acres. Over the years, the forest expanded to about 9,000 acres of pines and cedars, which make way for wonderful paths. Equestrians are especially fond of horseback riding in the forest, with multiple trails providing pleasant adventures. However, it's anglers that are most fortunate here — with over 120 lakes found in the verdant woods, you can easily have a successful day of fishing.
You don't have to hit the road when you're done, either. This lush haven allows you to pitch your tent right by the lakes, so you can dive straight back into reeling in fish the next day. There are also cabin rentals for a more comfortable getaway. Plan your trip in the spring, summer, or fall for favorable weather conditions. Coming from the riverfront hub called the "meanest city in the Midwest," Evansville, takes one hour and 40 minutes. Indianapolis is a bit farther, at one hour and 50 minutes. You can also make the drive from Louisville, Kentucky, which is 2.5 hours away from the state forest.
Camping at Greene-Sullivan State Forest
They say all worries go down when the tents are up, which is why you should include camping in your Greene-Sullivan State Forest itinerary. Don't expect fancy accommodation, though — here, you'll be primitive camping, with total independence from everyday amenities. These basic sites are non-reservable and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 100 family sites divided between Narrow Lake, Wampler Lake, and Reservoir 26. Each site is equipped with a grill and picnic table, and all three campgrounds are pet-friendly. You also have access to pit toilets and drinking water, the latter being available seasonally. The campground at Reservoir 26 has a playground, too.
Equestrian campers should visit the Horseman's Campground. Located near Ladder Lake, this area has 20 sites and a nearby dump station. While your pups can join you here, you must keep them on leash at all times so they don't disturb other campers and their horses. Equestrians can't ride their horses after 11 p.m. — to do so, you must leave the campground premises to traverse the trails in the forest. Make sure you don't tie your horse to trees or structures at the campgrounds — there are pokes, picket lines, and hitching rails designed for that purpose.
As for those who prefer a structure over a tent, there are 24 cabins at the state forest. You can stay at these spots between April and mid-November — but unfortunately, they're not pet-friendly. The cabins have two rooms and include a single bunk bed and a double bed. You're in charge of bringing your own mattresses and linens. Electricity is available at the cabins, along with heating, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Outside, you can relax on the porch and play on the swing.
Greene-Sullivan State Forest has plenty of lakes for fishing
Greene-Sullivan State Forest features more than 120 serene lakes ideal for a fun fishing excursion. Each body of water is teeming with different species, and many are lovely enough to just appreciate the view from your boat. If you camped near Narrow Lake, you may as well cast a line right then and there. The nine-acre lake has a maximum depth of 24 feet, where you can fish for crappie, largemouth bass, and redear. You can drop your line from a boat, too, as long as it has an electric motor.
Wampler Lake, on the other hand, has 80 acres of water surface and several boat launches. On average, it has a depth of 7.5 feet, but at certain points it plunges to 38 feet. While this offers similar species as Narrow Lake, you can also reel in catfish and bluegill here. Those who are interested in rainbow trout can make their way to the shores of the 25-acre Airline Lake. As for carp fishing, head to either the 48-acre Graveyard Lake or the 16-acre Scott Lake — be careful at the latter, though, as the shore slopes down abruptly. There are lots of other lakes worth checking out in Greene-Sullivan State Forest, with many stunning and peaceful gems just waiting to be discovered.
Besides fishing, you can go hunting in the lush forest, particularly for turkey, white-tailed deer, raccoons, and foxes. As long as you have a hunting license, you're good to go. If you're riding your horse during hunting season, remember to wear bright colors so you're visible to hunters. And if you're in the mood for even more lakes and camping, consider visiting Morgan-Monroe State Forest, just 1.5 hours away from Greene-Sullivan.