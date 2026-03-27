Between Indy And Evansville Is An Overlooked Indiana Forest With Serene Lakes, Scenic Campgrounds, And Fishing

Minnesota might be the Midwest's breathtaking "Land Of 10,000 Lakes" with scenic drives, but one place in Indiana can bring you a taste of the North Star State. Whenever you find yourself driving in southwest Indiana — somewhere near the town of Dugger — you'll come across an overlooked forest dotted with hundreds of lakes. Greene-Sullivan State Forest is a serene haven located between Indianapolis and Evansville, with so many bodies of water that will have you thinking you're in Minnesota. Thanks to the plethora of lakes, you can fish for a variety of species — and if you're down on your luck and aren't yielding as many catches, set your rod on another tranquil lake.

Established in 1936, Greene-Sullivan State Forest initially consisted of 3,000 acres. Over the years, the forest expanded to about 9,000 acres of pines and cedars, which make way for wonderful paths. Equestrians are especially fond of horseback riding in the forest, with multiple trails providing pleasant adventures. However, it's anglers that are most fortunate here — with over 120 lakes found in the verdant woods, you can easily have a successful day of fishing.

You don't have to hit the road when you're done, either. This lush haven allows you to pitch your tent right by the lakes, so you can dive straight back into reeling in fish the next day. There are also cabin rentals for a more comfortable getaway. Plan your trip in the spring, summer, or fall for favorable weather conditions. Coming from the riverfront hub called the "meanest city in the Midwest," Evansville, takes one hour and 40 minutes. Indianapolis is a bit farther, at one hour and 50 minutes. You can also make the drive from Louisville, Kentucky, which is 2.5 hours away from the state forest.