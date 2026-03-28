California's Oldest State Park Just Got Bigger By Adding Acres With A Colorful History
To say that California's Big Basin State Park's newest addition hasn't had its fair share of trials and tribulations is an understatement. A 153-acre plot of redwood-shrouded land, located on the park's doorstep, NoraBella was subjected to a series of woes before being acquired by California State Parks. It began with commercial loggers at the turn of the 20th century. They came for the timber, prized for its rich color and texture, resistance to rot, and durability, and in the process, nearly clear-cut the entire area. A century later, NoraBella was featured in the A&E show "Hoarders," when then owner, Roy Kaylor, faced a years-long legal battle after purchasing the property in 1984 and subsequently gathering piles of broken-down cars, camper vans, rusted boats, and dilapidated buses.
While it was most recently owned by a redwoods conservation land trust, according to a press release, NoraBella was recently acquired by California State Parks and is set to be incorporated into Big Basin State Park. California's oldest state park, Big Basin, was established in the Santa Cruz Mountains in 1902, offering the redwoods protection against logging. It's a sprawling wilderness, encompassing more than 18,000 acres of mountain streams, trickling falls, shaded hiking trails, and gigantic redwoods, some of which are 1,800 years old and stand more than 300 feet tall.
Unfortunately, wildfires blazed through Big Basin in August of 2020, causing widespread destruction. The 37-day conflagration affected 97 percent of Big Basin State Park, destroying redwoods, trails, and wildlife habitats, as well as the historic headquarters, the nature center, and campground facilities. California State Park Director Armando Quintero said that the purchase of NoraBella would "...accelerate [Big Basin's] recovery," and that the property, with its forested ridges, waters feeding into Boulder Creek, and wildlife that includes mountain lions and gray foxes, will "...serve as a world-class entrance to the park's new visitor center."
Visiting Big Basin State Park and NoraBella
Big Basin closed for two years following the 2020 wildfires, yet it remains a local favorite and underrated alternative for admiring majestic redwoods in California. In the years since its partial reopening, visitors have been deterred, assuming they'll be exploring a desecrated landscape. But as Debra Martwick, the Senior Visitor Services Aide at Big Basin, told NPO Save The Redwoods League, it should be viewed as a "forest of hope." New shoots sprout from charred redwood trunks, flowers and ferns have found sustenance in the soil, and birds are once again nesting in the trees.
Amazingly, most of the coastal redwoods survived the wildfire, while post-fire saplings have already grown to the height of a house. Uncrowded trails of varying lengths are open to visitors, from the 0.7-mile Redwood Loop Trail — passing by some of the tallest trees in the park, including the Mother and Father of the Forest — to the 12-mile Gazos Creek Road Loop, showcasing awesome views of the forest in recovery. More than 25 miles of roads are now open, too, and while parking facilities have returned, availability is limited, and reservations, which include a guaranteed parking spot, are encouraged. It's also worth stocking up on sunscreen as the fire destroyed much of the natural shade.
The new visitor center will be located at the border of NoraBella and Saddle Mountain, but there's no set opening date as of this writing. To keep up to date with progress, check the Reimagining Big Basin website. As 150 campsites in the park were destroyed, if you plan on staying in the area, consider Boulder Creek, a redwood-shaded village with storybook charm, just a 15-minute drive from the Redwood Loop Trail. The closest cities to Big Basin are Santa Cruz and San Jose, both around 40 minutes away by car. Buses also run from Santa Cruz to the Big Basin Park Headquarters seasonally on weekends.