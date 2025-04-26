California's Oldest State Park Boasts Giant, Ancient Trees, Incredible Trails, And Backcountry Beauty
California has more state parks than any other state, with standouts like Henry W. Coe State Park, the largest in the northern part of the state, and the historic gem of Old Town San Diego. Although the latter is often hailed as the "birthplace of California," brimming with food and entertainment, it's technically not the oldest park in the state. That distinction goes to Big Basin Redwoods, which was established way back in 1902.
Not to be confused with California's Redwood National Park (where you'll find the world's tallest trees), Big Basin Redwoods State Park boasts the largest continuous stretch of ancient coastal redwoods below San Francisco. This massive site takes up more than 18,000 acres of the Santa Cruz Mountains, so if you've never been before, rest assured, you can't miss it. If you have visited the forest in the past, brace yourself, because it may look a bit different than what you remember.
The giant old-growth redwoods were almost lost in August 2020 when a wildfire started by lightning scorched the area. The inferno, dubbed the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, ravaged more than 80,000 acres of forest area in Santa Cruz County, including 97% of the Big Basin Redwoods State Park's land. The fire was finally contained more than a month later, and remarkably, most of the steely trees survived despite being charred and blackened by the blaze.
Sadly, many of the park's historic buildings were decimated by the fire, including the old lodge and headquarters built in the 1930s. Other structures, such as the ranger station and nature museum, also burned down. Access to the park, including many of its sweeping trails, may be limited, but there's no denying that Big Basin's backcountry beauty still remains to this day.
See the beauty of the Big Basin Redwoods
Eager to explore the park? You'll be happy to learn that Big Basin is open for limited day-use from 8:30 a.m. to sunset at the time of this writing. That's right, the beauty of this California state park still burns bright, largely thanks to the stewardship of the Reimagining Big Basin project. The multi-year initiative aims to support the park's ongoing recovery efforts, including reestablishing the park's previous trail network, with future plans to expand trail access and increase recreation opportunities throughout the forest's backcountry areas.
Although the burned sections of the park remain off-limits, there are about a dozen roads and trails that are currently free to roam, including the Redwood Loop, Dool, Creeping Forest, and Meteor trails. Whether you opt to hike or run, take time to slow down and appreciate the towering old coast redwoods, some of which are upwards of 1,800 years old. Also, be sure to leave Fido at home because dogs aren't allowed on the trails.
Since access to the park is currently limited, reservations are strongly encouraged to guarantee parking, so don't forget to snag your spot via the park's website. With a reservation, the day-use fee is $8; if you didn't reserve a space ahead of time, parking may be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $10.
Planning your state park adventure
One of the best things about Big Basin Redwoods State Park — aside from its otherworldly beauty — is the fact that it's conveniently located near several major Northern California cities. San Francisco is less than 60 miles away, while the nearest major airport in San Jose is about 30 miles northeast. Santa Cruz is 20 miles south. You'll find plenty of big-name hotel chains in these cities, like Quality Inn and Suites, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Hampton Inn, and the Hilton.
If you want something a bit more boutique, the historic Brookdale Lodge, located about 10 miles away from the park, is a great choice. This charming hotel was built in 1903. If you don't mind staying a few miles farther out, check out the Fern River Resort. The property has several cozy cabins for rent, which run between $85 and $800, depending on the season.
Want to explore beyond Big Basin? State parks like Año Nuevo, Butano, and Castle Rock are among the many sprawling wild spaces that are less than an hour's drive away. Happy trails!