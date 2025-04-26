California's Oldest State Park Boasts Giant, Ancient Trees, Incredible Trails, And Backcountry Beauty

California has more state parks than any other state, with standouts like Henry W. Coe State Park, the largest in the northern part of the state, and the historic gem of Old Town San Diego. Although the latter is often hailed as the "birthplace of California," brimming with food and entertainment, it's technically not the oldest park in the state. That distinction goes to Big Basin Redwoods, which was established way back in 1902.

Not to be confused with California's Redwood National Park (where you'll find the world's tallest trees), Big Basin Redwoods State Park boasts the largest continuous stretch of ancient coastal redwoods below San Francisco. This massive site takes up more than 18,000 acres of the Santa Cruz Mountains, so if you've never been before, rest assured, you can't miss it. If you have visited the forest in the past, brace yourself, because it may look a bit different than what you remember.

The giant old-growth redwoods were almost lost in August 2020 when a wildfire started by lightning scorched the area. The inferno, dubbed the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, ravaged more than 80,000 acres of forest area in Santa Cruz County, including 97% of the Big Basin Redwoods State Park's land. The fire was finally contained more than a month later, and remarkably, most of the steely trees survived despite being charred and blackened by the blaze.

Sadly, many of the park's historic buildings were decimated by the fire, including the old lodge and headquarters built in the 1930s. Other structures, such as the ranger station and nature museum, also burned down. Access to the park, including many of its sweeping trails, may be limited, but there's no denying that Big Basin's backcountry beauty still remains to this day.