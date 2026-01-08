Nestled Deep In The Santa Cruz Mountains Is A Redwood-Shaded Village With Storybook Charm And Film Fame

Northern California teems with some of the most breathtaking mountain towns America has to offer. For a spitting example, one needs look no further than Boulder Creek. The unincorporated community can be found tucked away in the San Lorenzo Valley, deep within the redwood-covered crags of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The little town was born as a rough-and-tumble logging hub in the late 1800s. Today, Boulder Creek oozes just as much storybook charm, from its babbling waterways to the seemingly frozen-in-time downtown area lined with Old West-style building facades. Take one step in this nook of the Golden State, and you'll feel as if you've stepped onto the set of a Hallmark movie, and with good reason. The scenic twists and turns of Boulder Creek have certainly doubled as their fair share of filming locations over the years. And with so many wondrous wilderness areas right at Boulder Creek's back door, it's not hard to see why.

It's a great spot to get lost in and imagine yourself as having stepped out of a time just a bit. Meander down the Boulder Creek's main drag for a coffee, window shop at one of the town's several antique stores, and take in the beauty of the area's imposing coastal redwood forests.