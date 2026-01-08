Nestled Deep In The Santa Cruz Mountains Is A Redwood-Shaded Village With Storybook Charm And Film Fame
Northern California teems with some of the most breathtaking mountain towns America has to offer. For a spitting example, one needs look no further than Boulder Creek. The unincorporated community can be found tucked away in the San Lorenzo Valley, deep within the redwood-covered crags of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The little town was born as a rough-and-tumble logging hub in the late 1800s. Today, Boulder Creek oozes just as much storybook charm, from its babbling waterways to the seemingly frozen-in-time downtown area lined with Old West-style building facades. Take one step in this nook of the Golden State, and you'll feel as if you've stepped onto the set of a Hallmark movie, and with good reason. The scenic twists and turns of Boulder Creek have certainly doubled as their fair share of filming locations over the years. And with so many wondrous wilderness areas right at Boulder Creek's back door, it's not hard to see why.
It's a great spot to get lost in and imagine yourself as having stepped out of a time just a bit. Meander down the Boulder Creek's main drag for a coffee, window shop at one of the town's several antique stores, and take in the beauty of the area's imposing coastal redwood forests.
Boulder Creek: The Old West in a new light
Boulder Creek is obviously adored for all of its lofty redwoods. But as the unincorporated community notes on its official website, "there is much more to love" — including a hometown feel and laidback atmosphere, to boot. To soak up all the small-town charm, venture to the heart of town, which is perfect for an afternoon of lazily drifting from one shop and restaurant to the next.
The downtown district runs along State Route 9 toward the southern end of town. Stroll back in time as you meander about the redwood-shaded streets, where several historic buildings still stand today. These include the Old Firemen's Hall, built in 1891 (though some records indicate it was constructed in 1902), and the remnants of Basham Boarding House. There are also a variety of cute boutique shops and restaurants to peruse. The upscale Italian eatery Scopazzi's Restaurant is a top-rated spot on TripAdvisor, with one reviewer saying: "The food and service were impeccable. The atmosphere is classic with live piano music, delicious food and great wine selection."
Need an afternoon pick-me-up? The Tree House Cafe is another popular haunt. The homey coffee shop overlooks the town's namesake creek, a tributary of the San Lorenzo River.
Boulder Creek's outdoor sights and sounds
The beautiful, woodsy backdrops of Santa Cruz County have made the region a popular filming location outside of Los Angeles. Dozens of films and television series have been shot in and around the city of Santa Cruz — which is just a short drive away from Boulder Creek — including the 1987 horror cult classic "The Lost Boys." Very few people would probably rank Boulder Creek among the exotic movie destinations of the world. But the town itself and the surrounding region made regular appearances in films from the Silent Era, including 1917's "Romance of the Redwoods," and 1924's "Eyes of the Forest." Even satirical movies found a home in the area. Parts of the 1992 comedy "Out On A Limb," starring Matthew Broderick, were filmed right in town.
Visitors can roam the wilds of Boulder Creek to see some of the picturesque settings that have enticed Hollywood movie producers and nature lovers alike. Big Basin Redwoods — the oldest state park in California — sits to the west of the town. Castle Rock State Park and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park are also just a short drive away. Get out on the water at the Loch Lomond reservoir, which sits about 10 miles southeast of town. Named after an enchanting Scottish loch near Glasgow, the lake and surrounding recreation area make for a picture-perfect adventure.
Nature views aside, Boulder Creek is also pretty easy to get to, despite being off the beaten path. Straddling Highway 9, the town is only about 30 miles away from the San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC). You won't find a bevy of big-name hotel brands in town, though there are a few rustic lodges and inns in the area, including Masood's Lodge, located downtown.