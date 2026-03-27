Texas' Newest One-Of-A-Kind Resort For Children And Kids-At-Heart Is Opening In 2026
Orlando, Florida, is widely hailed as the "Theme Park Capital of the World," but Frisco, Texas, is getting in on the action with plans to roll out some fun-filled excursions of its own. The Dallas suburb, which ranked among America's safest in 2025, will soon be home to Universal Kids Resort, a one-of-a-kind children's theme park that's set to open in 2026. And apparently, even the adults will have a blast. "Universal Kids Resort is an all-new theme park that inspires the unbridled creativity of kids through play, discovery, and imagination in a way that engages the whole family," the amusement complex notes on its website. "Here, kids and their grown-ups can hang out with awesome characters, enjoy incredible rides and shows, discover interactive play areas and find moments of calm in sensory gardens."
Universal Destinations & Experiences, the company behind Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, hasn't announced an official opening date yet, though some theme park superfans are speculating that this Texas destination could be open as early as Summer 2026. Universal's had the project in the works for a while now. The company released some of the details on its very first kids' theme park back in 2023, breaking ground just off the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway in the Fields development in November of that year. Beyond all the immersive attractions, rides, and shows, families will also be able to unwind at the accompanying 300-room hotel, which will be located just steps away from all the fun.
Dinosaurs, roller coasters, splash pads, and more
With construction slated for Frisco's "favorite urban legend," Grand Park, the North Texas city certainly has a busy 2026 in the works. And once Universal Kids Resort opens, young'uns and not-so-little ones alike will be able to explore seven different themed "lands" dedicated to some of Universal's most beloved animated characters. Kids will begin their day of fun by first making their way through the Isle of Curiosity, a colorful "playtopia" that will be right at the entrance of the theme park, per the official website.
Youngsters can whiz around on a roaring roller coaster or pet baby velociraptors in the Jurassic World Adventure Camp. Over in Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, little tykes can cool off in a splash pad fashioned after the cartoon sea sponge's underwater pineapple abode. More water fun awaits at the DreamWorks' Shrek's Swamp, where kids can meet the jolly green ogre himself, as well as the Illumination's Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, a splash-filled zone full of the tiny yellow troublemakers.
DreamWorks' TrollsFest land has plenty of colorful creatures and cool rides, too, while the Puss in Boots Del Mar section is chock-full of whisker-twitching attractions, from immersive puppet shows to timeless midway games.
Relax and recharge in a rainbow retreat
You and your mini-mes can make the most of your trip out to Frisco by staying on property at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel — a top contender for our list of the best family vacations for all ages. A smorgasbord of colors will welcome guests before they even step inside the multi-hued building, which is also scheduled to open its doors in 2026.
The interior is just as vibrant, with rooms designed just for families — bunk beds and all. "Proximity to the park is going to be really special," Susan Cummings, a Universal exec, shared in a sneak peek of the resort. "I think when you go in your room, you look out the window, and you see the park, you're going to realize just how close you are."
The hotel appears to be pretty expansive, featuring 300 rooms and suites, as well as an on-site dining area that will serve up breakfast, lunch, and dinner to keep the kids powered up for all that play. Other perks of staying at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel include early park admission, which will get your little ones access to all the fun attractions an hour earlier, and the use of a private park entrance, so long as you've got your tickets in hand.