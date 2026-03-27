Texas' Newest One-Of-A-Kind Resort For Children And Kids-At-Heart Is Opening In 2026

Orlando, Florida, is widely hailed as the "Theme Park Capital of the World," but Frisco, Texas, is getting in on the action with plans to roll out some fun-filled excursions of its own. The Dallas suburb, which ranked among America's safest in 2025, will soon be home to Universal Kids Resort, a one-of-a-kind children's theme park that's set to open in 2026. And apparently, even the adults will have a blast. "Universal Kids Resort is an all-new theme park that inspires the unbridled creativity of kids through play, discovery, and imagination in a way that engages the whole family," the amusement complex notes on its website. "Here, kids and their grown-ups can hang out with awesome characters, enjoy incredible rides and shows, discover interactive play areas and find moments of calm in sensory gardens."

Universal Destinations & Experiences, the company behind Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, hasn't announced an official opening date yet, though some theme park superfans are speculating that this Texas destination could be open as early as Summer 2026. Universal's had the project in the works for a while now. The company released some of the details on its very first kids' theme park back in 2023, breaking ground just off the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway in the Fields development in November of that year. Beyond all the immersive attractions, rides, and shows, families will also be able to unwind at the accompanying 300-room hotel, which will be located just steps away from all the fun.