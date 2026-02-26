'Frisco's Favorite Urban Legend' Is Finally Becoming Reality In The Form Of A World-Class Texas Park

For years, locals in Frisco, Texas, have spoken of the legend. Land was purchased, they murmured, and a park was promised. One day, construction workers would descend upon the 1,000-acre parcel, and the land would transform. Parents would picnic and children would play. When was all this supposed to happen? Nobody knew. Perhaps it was only a story. The property once belonged to Exide Technologies, an industrial plant that used to recycle batteries — contaminating local soil and groundwater with lead in the process. The company went bankrupt in 2012, and the city has worked to clean up the site ever since. But that was all anyone seemed to know.

Then came the announcement: Frisco City Council had approved a $35 million budget, secured a contractor, and scheduled construction for 2026. If all went well, the first new hunk of Grand Park — "Phase 1" — would open the following year. As Mayor Jeff Cheney put it in a Facebook post in 2022: "Grand Park is our favorite urban legend in Frisco. However this Fall you will finally get to begin experiencing the park as we start a first phase of trail networks through the park. More to come soon!"

This is more good news for Frisco, one of Texas' two thriving Dallas suburbs that ranked in America's top 10 safest in 2025. Known widely as "Sports City USA," Frisco boasts five stadiums, over a dozen sports organizations, and acclaimed athletic training facilities. Among other things, Frisco offers a one-of-a-kind lazy river baseball stadium experience. So it's only fitting that the city of 251,000 should reclaim a sprawling new green space, as well.