Texas' 2 Thriving Dallas Suburbs That Ranked In America's Top 10 Safest In 2025
Two North Texas suburbs just earned national recognition as safe places for people looking to move to or visit the Dallas area. In SmartAsset's 2025 ranking of the safest suburbs in America, McKinney ranked ninth, and Frisco came in 10th place — and that's out of 360 suburbs within commuting distance of major U.S. cities. To rank their safety, SmartAsset looked at factors such as violent crime, property crime, and drug overdose death rates (all areas where both McKinney and Frisco scored especially well).
Those rankings are more than just statistics. For people considering a move to the Dallas area, these numbers point to neighborhoods where people feel comfortable walking around, parks stay busy with families, and downtown areas are active rather than avoided after dark. For visitors, safety matters just as much. It means being able to confidently explore local attractions, shop, dine, and attend events without stress.
Frisco and McKinney both had some of the lowest drug overdose death rates out of the top 20, as well as low crime rates. Both suburbs are roughly 30 to 40 minutes north of downtown Dallas in Collin County, making them easy to reach. So whether you're looking for a top retirement town in Texas near Dallas or are planning a new getaway, here's how each one stands out as a destination.
McKinney blends historic charm with outdoor recreation
Beyond safety, McKinney's appeal starts with its historic downtown, one of Texas' most walkable, with restaurants and shops galore. Brick-lined streets are home to independent shops, galleries, and locally owned restaurants, and the area regularly hosts festivals, farmers' markets, and seasonal events that draw both residents and visitors. While it's designed to be walkable, there's also a historic-inspired Downtown Trolley that makes it easy to get around. It's free to ride, running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beyond downtown, McKinney offers easy access to nature, which is a great perk for outdoor enthusiasts. The 289-acre Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary sits just outside the city center and offers miles of trails, birding opportunities, and educational programs, making it a popular spot for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Parks and recreational facilities spread throughout the city offer plenty of ways to get outdoors, whether you're looking to play disc golf, go swimming, let the kids run off excess energy, or just relax in nature.
Locals describe McKinney as quaint and peaceful, with friendly neighbors and a family-oriented vibe. On Reddit, u/Thedarkfic writes, "Downtown McKinney is the safest downtown I've ever been in." Another resident, u/Blantons4Breakfast agrees, saying, "I've never felt even remotely unsafe." Aside from the shops and restaurants in the downtown district, McKinney is close enough to neighboring cities with more retail options so that residents and visitors don't feel cut off. Plus, it's just over a half-hour drive into Dallas for access to big-city amenities.
Frisco pairs safety with sports, culture, and modern attractions
Frisco is safe, but it's anything but sleepy. While it shares McKinney's top-10 safety ranking, this suburb offers a different experience — one built around sports, entertainment, and cultural attractions. The city brands itself as "The City That Plays," and visitors can quickly see why. Attractions like the National Videogame Museum, the Frisco Heritage Museum, and minor-league baseball games at Riders Field give Frisco the feel of a destination rather than merely a quiet bedroom community. Riders Field even offers a truly one-of-a-kind lazy river experience inside the stadium.
Frisco is also home to The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters and practice facility, which doubles as a mixed-use district with restaurants, events, and public spaces. The variety of attractions makes the city especially appealing to visitors who want plenty of action without driving into Dallas. Visitors and residents can easily move between museums, parks, and dining spots in a single afternoon. For digital nomads, Frisco is frequently mentioned as one of America's best cities for remote work.
Frisco's higher median incomes and housing costs reflect strong demand, and it was one of Texas' fastest-growing cities in 2023, according to a study cited by Frisco Economic Development Corporation. But residents often point to the town's safety, amenities, and schools to prove that it's worth the investment. Locals generally describe the city as clean, well-maintained, and family-friendly, with fun things to do and easy access to the city. On Reddit, u/Matchboxx shares, "There is nowhere in Collin County that I don't feel safe walking with my kids," and u/Toothpikz added, "There's really not a 'wrong side of the tracks' in Frisco."