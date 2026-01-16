Texas' 2 Thriving Dallas Suburbs That Ranked In America's Top 10 Safest In 2025

Two North Texas suburbs just earned national recognition as safe places for people looking to move to or visit the Dallas area. In SmartAsset's 2025 ranking of the safest suburbs in America, McKinney ranked ninth, and Frisco came in 10th place — and that's out of 360 suburbs within commuting distance of major U.S. cities. To rank their safety, SmartAsset looked at factors such as violent crime, property crime, and drug overdose death rates (all areas where both McKinney and Frisco scored especially well).

Those rankings are more than just statistics. For people considering a move to the Dallas area, these numbers point to neighborhoods where people feel comfortable walking around, parks stay busy with families, and downtown areas are active rather than avoided after dark. For visitors, safety matters just as much. It means being able to confidently explore local attractions, shop, dine, and attend events without stress.

Frisco and McKinney both had some of the lowest drug overdose death rates out of the top 20, as well as low crime rates. Both suburbs are roughly 30 to 40 minutes north of downtown Dallas in Collin County, making them easy to reach. So whether you're looking for a top retirement town in Texas near Dallas or are planning a new getaway, here's how each one stands out as a destination.