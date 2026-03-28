New York's Once-Thriving Adirondack Village Is Now An Eerie Ghost Town With A Presidential History

Tahawus, New York, used to be a prosperous mining spot in the Adirondacks, but the village was abandoned not once, but twice, in just over a century. In between its two golden ages, it also became an important historic site, when then-Vice President Theodore Roosevelt stopped there after President William McKinley was shot. Tahawus is now a fascinating, spooky ghost town.

This deserted village is in Newcomb, a town with pristine waters and stunning views. The small town, which is home to fewer than 500 people, is located in the Adirondack Park's High Peaks Region. The Upstate New York park covers 6 million acres, making it the biggest protected area on the mainland of the United States. The High Peaks Region, located on the northeast edge of the park, is home to the state's highest mountains.

The closest airport to Tahawus is fewer than 75 miles away in Saranac Lake, one of the most magical destinations in the Northeast for a romantic lakeside escape. Its small Adirondack Regional Airport (SLK) has daily flights to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). For flights to other East Coast cities, you can check out Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG), which isn't much farther, just under 85 miles from Tahawus. You can stop in Westport, New York's "Gateway to the Adirondacks" on the shores of Lake Champlain, when you head south from Plattsburgh.