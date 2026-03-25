5 Vintage Travel Accessories Everyone Used To Have

Travel has changed a lot over the last century. Once upon a time, your vacation meant that work couldn't contact you at all, with no cell phones or email. Postcards were the best way to let loved ones know you wished they were there with you. Even as the digital age ramped up, checking your messages often meant hunting down an Internet cafe and paying for time with coins that gave you a few minutes of access to the web.

While things are really different these days, it's fun to look back at the past. That includes vintage travel accessories that you no longer have to take with you. We picked our top five, which include travelers' checks, paper maps, road atlases (those aren't the same thing), cameras that require film, and heavy, wheelless, hard-sided luggage.

Many people reading this may not have been alive when these items were an essential part of traveling. Others are likely to look back at some of them with a sense of nostalgia. While it's certainly easier to make plans, snap shots, and lift your suitcase over your head without help these days, there was something about actually being unreachable while off from work, and a joy in taking time to plan a vacation. However you feel, it's always fun to look back.