Relive The '70s With These 10 Wildly Nostalgic American Road Trips

The 1970s were a transformative decade, both historically and culturally. Political disillusionment and the rise of social movements led to pivotal moments in American history. Anti-war protests, Watergate, the Cold War, and a weakening economy defined much of the decade. Musically speaking, the 1970s were when disco and punk exploded, the Beatles broke up, and the nation mourned the loss of Elvis Presley. With financial struggles on the rise and morale plummeting, many families sought an affordable way to escape the daily pressures of life while spending time together.

Surprisingly, 80% of Americans took vacations during the 1970s, up from 60% the decade before. Attendance at historic sites, national parks, and other attractions also surged, and most visitors arrived by car. Interstate highways opened the door to thousands of miles of adventure, making road trips one of the decade's defining pastimes. Travelers fondly remember 1970's-era journeys, complete with packed lunches, unplanned detours, and the ease of last-minute motel bookings. Despite the cost of film, capturing photographic memories was important — waiting for the pictures to come back was part of the fun.

To identify 10 wildly nostalgic road trip routes, we reviewed cultural archives, tourism histories, and contemporary accounts to pinpoint highways that reflect the spirit of that era. If you want to recreate a '70s road trip, consider renting a classic car, an RV, or a van. Swap Google Maps for a paper map. Bring a film or a Polaroid camera to capture some grainy photos. Choose small inns, motor lodges, and motels instead of modern hotel chains. Make time for quirky roadside stops. Several American highways still echo the spirit of those memorable station wagon summers, making them perfect for reliving the retro 1970s road-trip vibe.