This Refurbished Vintage Motel Is A Quirky Downtown Las Vegas Hub For Coffee, Shopping, And Live Music

Like many Las Vegas locals, I'm always happy when I find a fun hangout spot that's off the Strip. Don't get me wrong, I love the occasional evening at a big casino, but sometimes you want to go somewhere that feels less frenetic and ostentatious. The shopping and dining plaza Fergusons Downtown, or "Fergusons," as locals call it, is located in downtown Las Vegas, within walking distance of the tourist corridor yet far away enough that you'll feel like you've stumbled upon "real Vegas." Because Fergusons was once a Route-66-style motel, it has a vintage vibe that makes it feel more grounded in history, and more authentic, than many of the fancier, more upscale shopping areas on the Strip. While the motel's parking lot has been replaced by a grassy lawn and the front desk area is now a bar, the motel's rooms remain, refurbished into freestanding boutiques, art studios, or salons.

Though Fergusons is well-known among locals as a popular place downtown to shop, sip coffee, and listen to live music, it's not as well known among the tourist crowd. The bars and restaurants along East Fremont Street are about as far as most visitors to downtown get, but if you walk just a few minutes further east, you'll discover the cactus-lined entrance of what the Fergusons Downtown website refers to as a "diverse and inviting community that fosters creativity and passion."

Fergusons is small and many of the vendors are local artisans or small business owners — The #ShopLocal movement is strong here — but this is part of the appeal. Discover why Fergusons is the ideal place to go if you're looking to experience a quieter, quirkier side of Sin City.