Tampa's Trendy Food Hall Blends Historic Charm With Modern Restaurants, Lawn Games, And A Rooftop Bar

Long gone are most of the streetcars that once ran through Tampa, providing Floridians with access to homes and jobs throughout the region. One still operates in Ybor City, a historic Tampa enclave known for its cobbled streets and legendary Cuban sandwiches, yet most have faded into history, leaving behind only the shells of the depots where they were once maintained and stored. One such historic streetcar depot, constructed in 1910, has been repurposed as a mixed-use hub and food hall to meet modern demands. Since opening in 2018, Armature Works has become a thriving outpost at one end of the Tampa Riverwalk, a pedestrian and bike path connecting some of the city's top art, attractions, and treats. With its rooftop lounge, highly rated fine dining, local vendors, expansive outdoor area, rental space, and frequent special events, Armature Works has become a major Tampa draw. I'm local to the area, and Armature Works has become a go-to place to bring visitors for a quick snack or a chic cocktail and a taste of Tampa life.

Armature Works' crown jewel is arguably M.Bird, a sophisticated, tropical Art Deco rooftop bar serving bites, brunch, and bottle service with views overlooking the Hillsborough River. You can order classic cocktails, alongside creative signatures like the "Butter Me Up," with peanut butter tequila and cold brew, or "For the Girls," an olive oil-washed vodka martini with pepperoncini and red pepper. On weekends and evenings, DJs keep the energy festive. "Oh this is a happy, happy, happy place, a must-go all the time," wrote one Google reviewer.

Downstairs, Oak & Ola, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Anne Kearney, blends sophisticated flavors in an intimate setting, with a modern, EuroAmerican menu. It features dishes like Spanish octopus cooked in the wood-fired stove, whipped feta, filet mignon, and chicken Milanese, plus a list of inventive cocktails and thoughtfully curated wines.