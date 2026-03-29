Forget Florida, America's Best Place To Retire Is This Unexpected Hub With Great Events And Attractions
Muggy Florida isn't for everybody — even retirees. If you're looking for a place to spend your golden years, you might instead consider Washington, D.C. The nation's capital may sound like a peculiar choice, but the website Seniorly reported that the District of Columbia is actually the best place in the U.S. to retire. Seniorly cited its primary reason as "high monthly Supplemental Security payment ($1,094)," but noted also that the city earned top scores for ample recreational activities and availability of doctors.
It's not just Seniorly that highlights D.C., the apartment search website RentCafe named D.C. the "most livable metro area in the U.S." in 2026. No matter what your age, this town and its suburbs are great places to live. The city also has several senior communities for active living, such as The Residences at Thomas Circle or the luxury Inspīr Embassy Row, along with countless apartments and condos for independent seniors who enjoy urban life.
D.C. is also a great hub for retirees who plan to travel: It's served by two airports, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in town, and Dulles International. Both are connected to the city's acclaimed MetroRail transit system. "The Metro" is smooth and relatively quiet, connecting 98 stations across both D.C. and its two neighboring states (Maryland and Virginia), and a study named this vibrant U.S. city the best for public transportation. The historic Union Station is also a major stop along Amtrak's East Coast lines, making for picturesque train travel and easy weekend getaways. The gridded streets generally have wide sidewalks, and the neighborhoods are peppered with squares and parks for spending leisure time.
Year-round events and attractions for retirees in Washington, D.C.
Washington is full of diversions, making it easy to effortlessly enjoy your golden years — with most attractions and events being free. The most famous section of D.C. is the National Mall, with its long row of world-famous monuments from Lincoln to Jefferson. The Mall is vast, public, and mostly flat, welcoming just about any visitor (of any age or mobility). You can tour many of the government structures in D.C., such as the Capitol building, the Library of Congress, and even the White House. Retired theatre-goers will have their pick of shows at venues like The Kennedy Center, The National Theatre, and the historic Ford's Theatre.
Perhaps the best part of D.C. is the Smithsonian Institution, which is spread across 17 distinct D.C.-area museums, as well as the National Zoo. Collectively, this is the largest museum complex in the world, and every museum is free to enter. There's a reason the "Capital of Free Museums" is America's most affordable and iconic destination for history buffs, not to mention amateur scientists and art lovers. This is perfect for retirees who have the time to explore the vast collections, and it's great for visiting families and friends. Even the smallest and most under-appreciated Smithsonian museum is a gem filled with local culture.
Retirees will discover a seemingly never-ending calendar of events, many of which are free. The National Cherry Blossom Festival is a spring highlight and a dazzling display of color, thanks to nearly 3,800 blooming Sakura trees, with a month of outdoor concerts, Japanese cultural events, and more. Passport D.C. is a month-long May festival celebrating the city's diversity with parades, markets, and culinary showcases. The city also comes alive for Capital Pride, D.C. Jazz Festival, and a bombastic Fourth of July celebration that begins with a parade and ends with a stunning fireworks display. With so much to do, retirees who come for a visit just might leave thinking "I could live here!"