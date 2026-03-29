Forget Florida, America's Best Place To Retire Is This Unexpected Hub With Great Events And Attractions

Muggy Florida isn't for everybody — even retirees. If you're looking for a place to spend your golden years, you might instead consider Washington, D.C. The nation's capital may sound like a peculiar choice, but the website Seniorly reported that the District of Columbia is actually the best place in the U.S. to retire. Seniorly cited its primary reason as "high monthly Supplemental Security payment ($1,094)," but noted also that the city earned top scores for ample recreational activities and availability of doctors.

It's not just Seniorly that highlights D.C., the apartment search website RentCafe named D.C. the "most livable metro area in the U.S." in 2026. No matter what your age, this town and its suburbs are great places to live. The city also has several senior communities for active living, such as The Residences at Thomas Circle or the luxury Inspīr Embassy Row, along with countless apartments and condos for independent seniors who enjoy urban life.

D.C. is also a great hub for retirees who plan to travel: It's served by two airports, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in town, and Dulles International. Both are connected to the city's acclaimed MetroRail transit system. "The Metro" is smooth and relatively quiet, connecting 98 stations across both D.C. and its two neighboring states (Maryland and Virginia), and a study named this vibrant U.S. city the best for public transportation. The historic Union Station is also a major stop along Amtrak's East Coast lines, making for picturesque train travel and easy weekend getaways. The gridded streets generally have wide sidewalks, and the neighborhoods are peppered with squares and parks for spending leisure time.