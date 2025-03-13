A Dazzling Display Of Color Makes This Breathtaking Washington, D.C. Festival A Spring Highlight

The U.S. captial of Washington, D.C., is known for iconic monuments and remarkable free museums, and in the spring, its trees erupt into vibrant pink blooms. Every year, thousands of cherry trees show off their gorgeous flowers. Right around the time when the trees are expected to be at their peak comes the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

This event celebrates the blooming of the majority of the flowers around the Tidal Basin, a reservoir and park managed by the National Park Service near iconic D.C. sites like the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial. This incredible display comes between mid-March and Mid-April and lasts up to two weeks at the longest. Those wishing to see the fluffy pink blooms for themselves should make sure to be in the city as soon as the trees start to blossom. Luckily, the official festival is timed as closely as possible to peak cherry blossom time, so if you're in town for the event, you're very likely to get your fill of flowers. In 2025, the festival will take place between March 20 and April 13.