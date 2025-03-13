A Dazzling Display Of Color Makes This Breathtaking Washington, D.C. Festival A Spring Highlight
The U.S. captial of Washington, D.C., is known for iconic monuments and remarkable free museums, and in the spring, its trees erupt into vibrant pink blooms. Every year, thousands of cherry trees show off their gorgeous flowers. Right around the time when the trees are expected to be at their peak comes the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.
This event celebrates the blooming of the majority of the flowers around the Tidal Basin, a reservoir and park managed by the National Park Service near iconic D.C. sites like the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial. This incredible display comes between mid-March and Mid-April and lasts up to two weeks at the longest. Those wishing to see the fluffy pink blooms for themselves should make sure to be in the city as soon as the trees start to blossom. Luckily, the official festival is timed as closely as possible to peak cherry blossom time, so if you're in town for the event, you're very likely to get your fill of flowers. In 2025, the festival will take place between March 20 and April 13.
What is there to do at the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
The absolute best thing to do during the National Cherry Blossom Festival is to take a stroll under the flowering trees — and the best place to do that is almost certainly the Tidal Basin. If you're interested in learning more about the history of the cherry trees in D.C., park rangers give talks and tours throughout the festival, including the particularly fun Lantern Walks. While the best time for seeing pretty flowers would usually be daylight, these walks after dark encourage you to see them by flashlight. As an added bonus, it's a fun way to avoid Washington, D.C., crowds.
There are plenty of festival events to take part in, too. Check out the Blossom Kite Festival to see many, many fluttering kites all around the Washington Monument, and feel free to bring and fly your own. The Petalpalooza Art Walk at the Capital Riverfront at the Yards is packed with cherry blossom-themed performances and creations to keep you engaged. Maybe the most exciting event is the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade that takes over Constitution Avenue. If you want to sit down to watch, it's best to pay for a ticket. You can grab a seat from the official National Cherry Blossom Festival website.
Getting to the Cherry Blossom Festival
Washington, D.C., has one of the best public transportation systems in the country, and you'll definitely want to take advantage of it during the National Cherry Blossom Festival. While you technically can drive around the city during the festival, there are a lot of areas closed off for special events. Even streets that are open can be hard to navigate thanks to the increased traffic brought in by the festival.
Your best bet is to take the metro to the Smithsonian/National Mall station. You'll still have to walk around 20 minutes to reach the festival, but it's a lot quicker and easier than your other options. You can absolutely walk to the festival if you happen to be staying nearby, but be aware that you'll probably be on your feet all day to seek out the miles of blooming cherry trees, so you don't want to waste all your energy on the way there.