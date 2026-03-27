Unexpected Traits Tour Guides Always Notice About You
Some people love to read every book and watch every show or film they can about a place before they visit. They learn all the fun facts and details before they experience a city, a museum, or historical site in person. It can be a fabulous way to travel, but it's not for everyone. Other people want to hear from an expert tour guide, who can give information about and insight into a destination. However, what you might not know about are the unexpected traits that tour guides always notice about their guests. These include things like your energy and interest level, or if your eyes are wandering because you're bored. When I've given tours in the past, I've tried to see if someone's quiet nature means they don't want to interact, or if they just don't know how to ask questions. On the other hand, if a guide notices you're dominating the conversation, they will likely ask a group question to try and get others to speak up.
Whether you've signed up for a tour with a large company, or you've splurged on a professional local tour guide, their ability to notice things within the group — no matter the size — can make all the difference in your experience. It's helpful to know what tour guides may be seeing when you're exploring something or somewhere new. (If you do have a good guide, tips are almost always welcome in the United States. Travel pro Rick Steves has a guide on what to tip if you're doing a tour in Europe.)
Tour guides are always paying attention to their group
Tour guides are trained to read the room, so they can tell if the group isn't interacting with them or with each other. They'll do things to help facilitate conversation, like asking questions (where you're from or what brought you here) or pointing out similarities between people. They'll notice if you're shy, and they will either try to draw you out with questions or humor, or they may decide to simply smile at you so you feel included. If you or someone in your group likes to stay quiet, just tell the guide before the tour. I always noticed if there were kids who were being overlooked, and I would try to involve them more in the conversation, particularly if it was obvious they were dragged there by parents who wanted to do just one more touristy thing.
A guide will also notice your energy level. If a group is sluggish, they may try to up the energy by increasing their own cheeriness output. Guides may also notice if you're not feeling well, and they'll offer assistance or a moment to rest. You should also avoid using your phone or chatting with others on the tour, even in a whisper. Tour guides can tell when you're engaging in this rude behavior, even when you're trying to hide it. If you're taking notes, however, tell them. Your guide may have something to offer afterward, beyond what they're telling everyone else. Finally, if you're looking for a way to explore a city by foot, here are some tips to find free walking tours in any city.