Unexpected Traits Tour Guides Always Notice About You

Some people love to read every book and watch every show or film they can about a place before they visit. They learn all the fun facts and details before they experience a city, a museum, or historical site in person. It can be a fabulous way to travel, but it's not for everyone. Other people want to hear from an expert tour guide, who can give information about and insight into a destination. However, what you might not know about are the unexpected traits that tour guides always notice about their guests. These include things like your energy and interest level, or if your eyes are wandering because you're bored. When I've given tours in the past, I've tried to see if someone's quiet nature means they don't want to interact, or if they just don't know how to ask questions. On the other hand, if a guide notices you're dominating the conversation, they will likely ask a group question to try and get others to speak up.

Whether you've signed up for a tour with a large company, or you've splurged on a professional local tour guide, their ability to notice things within the group — no matter the size — can make all the difference in your experience. It's helpful to know what tour guides may be seeing when you're exploring something or somewhere new. (If you do have a good guide, tips are almost always welcome in the United States. Travel pro Rick Steves has a guide on what to tip if you're doing a tour in Europe.)