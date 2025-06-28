Rick Steves' Best Advice Regarding Tipping In Europe Is A Total Sigh Of Relief For Tourists

It's counterintuitive to many Americans that settling a bill at the end of a meal wouldn't include an automatic 20% gratuity. Tipping is deeply ingrained in American culture — so much so that even if you're just ordering a to-go cup of coffee, there's likely a tip jar waiting for your change, or a digital prompt asking you for 18%, 20%, or more in gratuity. While tipping is intended to reward good service, American consumers are getting frustrated with what some have called "tipflation." According to a 2025 survey by finance company WalletHub, about 90% of Americans think tipping has gone too far, dislike the social pressure that tipping in the U.S. has become, and are confused about the increasing prevalence of "service fees," an additional charge many companies have started mandating, with no real explanation of what it's for or to whom it's going. This is apparently not the case in Europe.

When Americans go to Europe, it feels almost wrong to not tip in a similar fashion. Particularly for travelers planning a first-time vacation to Europe, or for those who are simply self-conscious being American tourists, it's easy to make the mistake of overtipping. As always, though, travel expert Rick Steves has good news: In Europe, tipping more than 5% or 10% is not part of the culture, and many locals don't tip at all. In fact, on his website, Steves says it's downright rude to overtip when traveling there, and recommends resisting the urge to be a tourist instead of a traveler. While amounts vary slightly by country, Steves has shared some general guidelines visitors would be wise to note and practice if they truly want to respect the culture they're experiencing. For American visitors tired of "tipflation," this cultural shift can feel like a welcome break.