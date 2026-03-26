Midwestern Airports At Risk Of Possible Shutdown As Security Staffing Hangs In The Balance

Several smaller airports across the Midwest could face disruptions — and in some cases, potential temporary closures — as a partial U.S. government shutdown affects Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffing levels. The shutdown began in mid-February 2026 after Congress failed to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security, resulting in TSA officers working without pay. This financial pressure has caused increased staff absences and call-outs, leading to longer wait times at airport security checkpoints.

Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl said in an interview with Fox & Friends that smaller airports are the most at risk of closure. These facilities, often classified as "small hub" airports, account for 0.25% or less of the nation's commercial passenger boardings and typically operate with lower staffing levels. While no closures have been formally announced, several Midwestern airports fall into this category, including Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin, Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, Joe Foss Field in South Dakota, and Hector International Airport in North Dakota.