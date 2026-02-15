TSA Wants Travelers To Know About This Underrated Service Most Flyers Never Use

Many travelers have a shared disdain for TSA security checks. You have to remove items from your bag, place them in separate trays, hurry through the body scanner, and reach your items before someone else swipes them. Then you have to shove everything back into your bag and rush to your gate. In the confusion, it's easy to leave things behind. Maybe you packed everything out of the first tray but forgot you had a second one. Maybe something small slipped through, and you didn't notice. But if you ever leave something behind, the TSA has you covered. According to a social media post by the TSA, the organization wants travelers to know that they can use the Lost and Found portal to recover items lost during security checks.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the TSA, says it's easy to recover lost items if you're still at your gate (via AFAR). You just need to walk back to the security area and speak to a supervisor, who will help reunite you with your lost items. The problem begins when you realize you've lost items much later. Although physically walking over to the security checkpoint isn't possible in these cases, travelers can use TSA's Lost and Found page to look up the contact details of the airport where they lost their stuff. Once they've filled in the details of their lost items, the TSA agents at the relevant airport will help locate and return them. "This is one of those customer services that we offer that most travelers probably are unaware of," said Farbstein.

Even though TSA offers to help customers recover lost luggage, few items are ever claimed because people assume they'll have to manually search the airport. According to Unclaimed Baggage, America's only lost luggage retailer, more than 2 million lost items were delivered to its Alabama store in 2024, with an average of 7,000 pieces arriving each day. But if you know about the TSA's Lost and Found service, your items should never wind up on its shelves.