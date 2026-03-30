Just Touching Your Phone At A Red Light Can Get You A Ticket In These Strict US States

We've all seen them on the road — those darn distracted drivers. They're texting, they're scrolling — they may even be streaming a show while in traffic. Distracted driving has gotten so dangerous (and ludicrous) that the majority of states now ban even touching cellphones while driving, unless they're secured on a mounted holder. So, before you embark on your stunning, storied U.S. road trip this summer, you should bone up on state driving laws.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 33 states (plus DC and several territories) currently ban handheld cellphone use while driving with what are sometimes called "no touch laws." That means that if you're driving, including at a red light or a stop sign, you can't touch your cellphone unless it's mounted to your dash or windshield. Some states also prohibit a single swipe or tap. The goal is to keep your hands firmly on the steering wheel and your focus on the road — ya know, the basics of driving — to prevent crashes.

In 2023, distracted driving caused a whopping 3,275 deaths and more than 320,000 injuries, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. What is distracted driving? It's something we've all done while we're at the wheel, such as eating, drinking, tuning the radio, and grooming. But today's biggest culprits are texting and talking on handheld devices. Another NHTSA research note found that on a typical day, more than 460,000 drivers are visibly fiddling with their cellphones. What's also troubling is that distracted drivers are more likely to engage in reckless behaviors, such as speeding or frequent lane changes, per the National Center for Biotechnology Information.