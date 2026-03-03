5 One-Hit Wonders From The 90's That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

On a road trip, you've got nothing but time. Time to ponder some of the poor life choices you've made or reminisce with a friend about the good old days, when life felt simpler and the music felt bigger. Whether you were a '90s kid or simply appreciate a good nostalgic track, the 1990s delivered club bangers and soulful storytelling that seem almost tailor-made for a soundtrack to any number of road trips, whether that's a spring break trip to the beach with friends or a cross-country trek in the RV with the fam.

While some decades were defined by one or two dominant genres, the 1990s saw a diverse range of mainstream hits spanning everything from grunge and punk-pop to hip hop and alternative rock. And like any decade, the dot-com decade also spawned a slew of one-hit wonders — songs that slammed the airwaves for weeks or months before falling off the proverbial music cliff, heading straight into oblivion. Using VH1's List of 100 Greatest One-Hit Wonders as a guide, we rounded up five of the most popular flash-in-the-pan tracks from the '90s that also work well in a road trip playlist. All are family-friendly and have a timeless quality that has lent them staying power, making them catchy little earworms, even all these years later.