What Happens To Retired Airplanes?

You've very likely had the same thought, perhaps during a long flight: Where do old airplanes go, once they're no longer fit to fly? What do you do with a Boeing 747-400, a massive plane that's more than 230 feet long and weighs 170 tons even when empty? Surely, it's too big for a landfill. Can you chop it up into recyclable parts?

Many commercial planes are preserved in boneyards (sometimes called graveyards) — outdoor storage facilities where airlines park their retired or temporarily stored aircraft. In a way, they're junkyards for aircraft — imagine hundreds of parked airplanes at enormous, remote airports around the world. There are several in the U.S., but a few with large commercial aircraft include airports in Mojave, California; Kingman, Arizona; and Roswell, New Mexico. If you noticed that all of these are in the Southwest, there's a good reason — the dry air prevents corrosion and decay. Like once-thriving island resorts that are now abandoned, the planes parked in boneyards are eerily well preserved. Many planes are stored here indefinitely, and a good number are salvaged or scrapped. About 90% of any aircraft can be reused or recycled, with their components finding new uses.

These boneyards fascinate many people, from aviation fans and history buffs to "weird places" enthusiasts. Unfortunately, they're off-limits to visitors, so tourists can't walk among these sleeping giants. But, like some of those abandoned Colorado mountain mining towns, some sites are visible from the road but strictly closed to the public.