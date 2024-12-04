Washington D.C. is considered one of America's best cities to visit from a tourist perspective, largely because of its many free museums, such as the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in the National Mall. The institution is one of the best activities for adults vacationing in D.C. owing to its remarkable collection of planes and spacecraft, including the Apollo 11 Command Module "Columbia" — which brought astronauts home from the moon in July 1969 — and the 1903 Wright Flyer, the first plane to take flight.

It is a great privilege to see these exhibitions and many others across the museum's 161,145 square feet of floor space. Washington D.C. may be expensive, but the value for money at the Air and Space Museum almost makes up for it, and what some visitors don't realize is that the National Mall site holds just a fraction of Smithsonian's collection; the bulk of the nonprofit's jetliners, warplanes, helicopters, spacecraft, and rockets are held over 30 miles away at the Steven F. Udvar Hazy Museum.

The Udvar-Hazy Center is an impressive facility in its own right. Housed in a massive 760,000-square-foot hangar south of Dulles International Airport, it is nearly five times the size of the National Mall location. This vast space allows the Smithsonian to display vessels too large for the downtown museum, such as the Enola Gay B-29 Superfortress, with its 141-foot wingspan and 137,500 pounds of gross weight. The Uvdar-Hazy Center is a pilgrimage for enthusiasts and an enlightenment for the uninitiated, who may leave with a newfound interest.