"The sun is warm. The crystal clear water is inviting. The soft sandy beach stretches on and on." So reads a British ad for travel to Bermuda from the 1960s, promoting the pros of an island paradise that was already proving popular with loved-up American couples. Indeed, this island awash in the Atlantic Ocean had been a mainstay of honeymooning folk from the U.S. since the end of World War II, when it had hosted a steady stream of young GIs, many of whom would be enchanted enough to later return for their post-marriage R&R.

It's easy to see why Bermuda was such a doozy of a honeymoon hotspot. First, it has beaches worthy of a postcard, some of them even tinged with a touch of pink sand. Second, it offered beautiful lodgings back in the day, such as the grand Hamilton Princess, an iconic hotel known as the "Pink Palace" that's been around for well over 100 years and still offers luxury — there's even a private marina for guests who arrive by yacht! But perhaps the array of things to do on a quick romantic couple's getaway in Bermuda was what attracted honeymooners, from meeting the local wildlife to rum tasting at the distilleries.

But none of the above has been enough to stem a clear decline in Bermudan tourism more generally, not just among the honeymoon crowd. A local hotelier, talking to the Independent in 2013, summed it up with striking numbers, "There were 13,000 hotel beds in 1987, and there are just 3,000 now." Even the more recent official statistics bear that out, showing that air arrivals to the island nation were down over 7% from 2024 to 2025.