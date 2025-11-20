The Pocono Mountains Hides A Once-Thriving Honeymoon Resort That's Now An Eerie Abandoned Relic

One of the eeriest sights at the Summit Honeymoon Resort is the heart-shaped bathtub. The empty depression in the floor is tiled and outlined in red and white. Leaves and bits of debris lie on its floor, a telling sign of how long it's been since anyone relaxed here. Walls of mirrors flank the tub, making the room appear bigger — and more cavernous — than it actually is. The light switch doesn't work, so the only illumination seeps in from outside; the scene is shadowy and bleak, a stark contrast to the romantic hangout it was clearly meant to be.

This bathtub sets the tone for the whole Summit Honeymoon Resort, a once-popular hotel in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. From 1968 to 2002, the resort welcomed guests to a forested nook, where newlyweds could celebrate their union in style. "Style" meant beds, a swimming pool, and even a wraparound bar shaped like hearts, which might feel a little tacky in the 21st century but enticed all kinds of happy couples in its three-decade heyday. Many of these artifacts remain intact, despite broken windows and overgrown shrubbery.

The modernist husk stands near the town of Tannersville, and it remains a monument to this region's erstwhile reputation as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World." Note that these crumbling remains are on private property, and travelers shouldn't visit unless they have permission from the current owners. Even still, the resort has become a muse for photographers and graffiti artists. Not far from this friendly Pocono borough that brims with outdoor fun and peaceful scenery, the Summit site is one of many thought-provoking ruins in rural Pennsylvania.