Atlanta's 5 Best Restaurants For Top-Notch Late-Night Bites And Friendly Vibes

If you've been paying attention to culinary trends, you may recognize that Korean fried chicken is having a bit of a moment. Thanks to surging demand, chains like Pelicana are sprouting up all over the place, with multiple locations throughout the greater Atlanta Metro area. However, the one that easily stands out above the rest is the central Atlanta location, situated due southwest of Atlantic Station, the Georgia hub for shopping, trendy dining, and art. At the time of this writing, Pelicana has 4.9 stars and almost 11,000 reviews, illustrating both the tastiness of the chicken and how friendly and accommodating this location is. One previous visitor shared: "My friends and I loved this spot so much! The service was amazing, everyone was so kind and welcoming. The atmosphere was full of energy."

I've been to a few different Korean fried chicken places, and this spot is perfect for late-night eats, thanks in part to the bar, which is pretty rare in these kinds of restaurants. Also, this location has a wider variety of food beyond the delicious fried chicken. You can also get pub favorites like fries and mozzarella sticks or traditional Korean dishes like bulgogi or kimchi pancakes — perfect for sharing with friends. But if I'm truly honest, the chicken really steals the show, especially if you get the sweet and spicy sauce with crispy batter.

But how does Pelicana fare as a late-night restaurant? For starters, it's open until 3 a.m., making it ideal as an after-hours spot when your friend group is ready to wind down and fill up on the way home. In fact, based on reviews, many guests love coming here after visiting bars, going out for concerts, or just grabbing a bite before going back to the hotel.