Charlotte Locals Can't Get Enough Of This Wildly Underrated Family-Run NYC Style Pizza Joint

You can no doubt get your fill of soul food and other Southern fare in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the city has also amassed a reputation for its fantastic pizza. Take, for instance, Pizza Baby. This hidden gem is one of North Carolina's favorite local pizzerias, and it was named one of the best in the world by 50 Top Pizza. Moreover, the city is home to one of two PIE.ZAA locations in the state, where you can dine on some of the best New York-style pizzas that aren't in NYC. Off the beaten path is Why Not Pizza, located in an unassuming shopping center in East Charlotte, about 20 minutes away from Uptown.

Although it perhaps doesn't have the fame that other pie establishments in the city do, this family-owned spot, which also serves New York-style pizza, is beloved by locals. On Yelp, Why Not Pizza has a 4.0 rating out of 5, with one reviewer writing, "The crust? Absolute perfection–crispy, chewy, kissed by the fire just enough to give it soul. The ingredients taste fresh, not just in the sense of quality, but like they were chosen with love and purpose."

Likewise, another reviewer stated that it's "probably one of the most underrated places since you don't hear a lot of people talk about it in Charlotte." Plus, Why Not Pizza was included in a Charlotte Magazine article listing "25 Unexpected Places and Things to Discover in Charlotte," due to its sizable and standout slices of pie. In addition to this, the under-the-radar eatery dishes up other bites and Italian-inspired fare.