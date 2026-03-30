Charlotte Locals Can't Get Enough Of This Wildly Underrated Family-Run NYC Style Pizza Joint
You can no doubt get your fill of soul food and other Southern fare in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the city has also amassed a reputation for its fantastic pizza. Take, for instance, Pizza Baby. This hidden gem is one of North Carolina's favorite local pizzerias, and it was named one of the best in the world by 50 Top Pizza. Moreover, the city is home to one of two PIE.ZAA locations in the state, where you can dine on some of the best New York-style pizzas that aren't in NYC. Off the beaten path is Why Not Pizza, located in an unassuming shopping center in East Charlotte, about 20 minutes away from Uptown.
Although it perhaps doesn't have the fame that other pie establishments in the city do, this family-owned spot, which also serves New York-style pizza, is beloved by locals. On Yelp, Why Not Pizza has a 4.0 rating out of 5, with one reviewer writing, "The crust? Absolute perfection–crispy, chewy, kissed by the fire just enough to give it soul. The ingredients taste fresh, not just in the sense of quality, but like they were chosen with love and purpose."
Likewise, another reviewer stated that it's "probably one of the most underrated places since you don't hear a lot of people talk about it in Charlotte." Plus, Why Not Pizza was included in a Charlotte Magazine article listing "25 Unexpected Places and Things to Discover in Charlotte," due to its sizable and standout slices of pie. In addition to this, the under-the-radar eatery dishes up other bites and Italian-inspired fare.
Grab a slice of pizza, dessert, and more at Why Not in Charlotte
Described as a "mom and pop place" on Reddit, Why Not Pizza, established in 2012, has a black-and-white themed ambiance and features limited seating. With New York-style slices — ranging from cheese to a veggie-and-meat specialty — priced at under $10 (at the time of writing), Why Not Pizza is an affordable spot for a meal in Charlotte. The pie here has the stamp of approval from some New York natives, like a Reddit user who said, "Why Not is my family's go to pizza joint. I'm from upstate NY and this place is by far the closest to what I was accustomed to up north."
Why Not also offers 12-to-20-inch pies, as well as pasta and subs. Many reviewers on Google, where the eatery has a 4.5-out-of-5 rating, recommend the stromboli (stuffed with pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and more). Be sure to make room for dessert, because Why Not Pizza is home to Nova's Ice Cream. In fact, the pizza parlor and ice cream parlor share a space. "The flavors are amazing and their ice cream is rich without leaving you feeling overly full," reads a Yelp review from a Charlotte local. Prefer a dairy-free treat? Nova's Ice Cream serves Italian ice, too.
As of this writing, Why Not Pizza is open Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Keep in mind that Nova's Ice Cream closes a little earlier, at 8:00 p.m. Onsite parking is available. For another family-owned establishment in Charlotte, check out Sunflower Family Restaurant, a wholesome and busy local staple for Southern comfort food.