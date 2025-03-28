The Best New York-Style Pizzas That Aren't In New York City, According To Diners
New York City has a broad selection of global dining options, from its Broadway-adjacent historic food street to sprawling Asian food courts spread over shopping malls. But if any one food represents the Big Apple, it would be the humble pizza slice. Invented in Italy, pizza became a part of daily life in NYC thanks to the influx of Italian immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The dish further transformed into a dependable, easy-to-transport delight following the invention of the gas pizza oven, which traces back to Frank Mastro in the 1930s. This style of cooking allowed for slower preparation than the notoriously fragile traditional pies. Soon, pizza joints appeared all over the city, and a slice that diners usually had to eat on the spot could now travel in a cardboard box and still taste great hours later.
For any visitor to NYC, eating a slice at a historic spot like Dani's House of Pizza in Queens is a rite of passage. For residents like us, it's sewn into the fabric of life. Thankfully, those who don't have the chance to grab a slice in the Big Apple have other options to choose from. Using blogs, travel sites, and reviews, we've tracked down the best New York-style pizzas outside of the city.
Allday Pizza - Austin, Texas
The name of Allday Pizza, a small chain with three locations in Austin, TX, could serve as a reassuring mantra for pizza devotees. The spot cuts its pies into six slices, and diners can choose classics like cheese with fresh and shredded mozzarella or tomato tomatoe featuring freshly chopped garlic, Sicilian oregano, and lemon pepper panko. Other options include sweet sausage where Calabrian honey helps sweeten the flavors and spicy margherita with the Mexican spice mix Tajin baked into the crust.
The selection certainly appealed to a reviewer on Yelp, who wrote: "Whenever I'm in the area, I make it a point to stop by for a slice, or I'll order a whole pie to take home. All Day Pizza never disappoints! My personal favorites are the Pepperoni and Cacio e Pepe, but you really can't go wrong with any choice." In addition to pizza, the restaurants serve calzones, salads, and desserts, including a cold-brew-coffee-doused affogato.
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - Boulder, Colorado
Look at the landing page of the website for Colorado-based joint Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage, and you'll understand its intent immediately: "Great New York Style pizza in Boulder, CO," proclaims the family-owned operation. Based on reviews like this one on Tripadvisor, the restaurant delivers on that promise: "Everyone claims to serve NY style pizza but rarely do they ever get it right. Being from New York, I can say this place knocks it out of the park. Thin and light crust with a slight charred bottom. Good amount of sauce and a tad sweeter how I like it." The preparation may hold the secret to the pizza's appeal, with dough left for three days to ferment and rise, and then cooked fresh in a searing hot electric oven.
A lot of influences shaped the Colorado-raised Audrey, including time spent in San Francisco and Italy. Options at the eatery include the classic New York, Sicilian, and grandma-style pies with sesame seeds. You can snag these three types as whole pies or slices, and the eatery even has some gluten-free choices on the menu. For a touch straight out of old-school New York pizza joints, this restaurant has red metal stools next to a tiled bar, just like where people in the Big Apple quickly gobble down their slices fresh from the oven.
Miami Slice - Miami, Florida
You don't need to be a seasoned wordsmith or an observer of smart humor to appreciate the name Miami Slice, a great pun based on the popular TV show from the 1980s starring Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson. Thankfully, the relaxed eatery, which also has a location in the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, has more to praise than just its cute brand.
Miami Slice's story goes back to 2019, when the owners moved into a space used by an arepa (cornmeal cakes popular in Central and South America) business. Through trial, error, and many swirls of leavened dough, the kitchen started to churn out crunchy slices. At first, it served these offerings to hungry diners waiting on the sidewalk. After the COVID-19 restrictions went away, visitors gained the ability to order a slice indoors and enjoy it while watching the pizza artisans at work in the open kitchen.
The fruits of Miami Slice's labor have paid dividends, as a Google reviewer attested to: "Best pizza I've had outside of NYC. Classic slices with cupping pepperoni and perfect crust. No complaints here and super friendly staff." The spot has limited seating, with only a handful of chairs lined up against a gleaming marble countertop, and doesn't take reservations; sounds just like the classic New York City pizza joints.
Old School Pizzeria - Olympia, Washington
As its name hints at, Old School Pizzeria has served locals and visitors in downtown Olympia for 30 years. Those decades of experience come through in the quality of its pies. "Cool, trendy, grungy, atmosphere-great for family/friend gatherings. The walls are teaming with memorabilia from many eras," wrote a reviewer on Google. "Not NYC pizza, but darn close."
Old School Pizzeria sells its pies whole or by the slice. Guests can choose from offerings that have four types of meat or recreate the flavors of Greek salad. They'll also find vegan and gluten-free varieties on the menu. Further, patrons who can't get enough of Old School Pizzeria and its unique vibe can take home a bit of the experience by buying a T-shirt with the name of the joint emblazoned across the top above a surreal image of a pizza hovering over the U.S. Capitol building.
Outta Sight Pizza - San Francisco, California
While not the most ideal period to open a food business, Outta Sight Pizza can trace its genesis to the strange times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A pair of friends decided to create the pizzeria as a way to support the local area, welcoming patrons to its storefront in the Tenderloin district. Today, the business has two locations in San Francisco. The main branch on Larkin Street opens daily, with a few tables giving diners a place to sit and savor their slices. The second location, Outta Sight Pizza II in Chinatown, only opens during the week and caters more to people that want to grab a slice to go or have their food delivered.
No matter which location you choose, you can expect fine flavors. "Pepperoni slice was delicious, as good as they get in Brooklyn," a reviewer on Yelp noted. "It had a perfect balance between the sweet and salty flavor of the pepperoni and sharpness of the cheese." While the restaurants can also make gluten-free pizza, they require at least a day of advance warning.
Pie.Zaa - Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina
Diners can expect slick interiors at Pie.Zaa, which has branches in Asheville and Charlotte. Think dimly lit hanging pendant lights, sleek black floors, counters illuminated from below, and plenty of warm woods. While these details add a certain ambiance, pizza remains the main event.
An array of cooked pies ready to be sliced and heated sit on racks by the cashier just waiting for a traveler to come in and order. And order they do. "We stopped here on the bike tour and it was absolutely delicious!!" proclaimed a reviewer on Google. "My wife is an Italian from Queens and is as tough a critic of pizza as you'll find. She LOVED it! The slices are huge and you know it's the real deal when the grease is dripping on your plate."
The pies, a whopping 28 inches across, come in a medley of guises and bring a distinctly NYC vibe to the pizzerias. The garden pie includes fresh mozzarella enlivened by onions, peppers, mushrooms, and artichokes. Meat maniacs can choose from pies that have pepperoni and sausage and even select different toppings combinations for each half. Pie.Zaa also has five distinct slices on offer, with the signature Zaapreme combining Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella, peppers, onions, and olives.
Pizza Jeans - Atlanta, Georgia
Pizza Jeans, which has two locations in Atlanta, had a far more simple beginning. It began as pop-up inside a baking store, an operation that gradually transformed into twin pizza joints run by a native New Yorker inside larger food operations. His provenance goes a long way towards explaining why the business focuses on NY slices. One location serves customers in the Ponce City Market food hall, while the other makes up part of the Citizens Market in Phipps Plaza, a shopping mall in the upscale neighborhood of Buckhead.
The restaurants offer eight different slices, including one with Buffalo chicken and a giant option known as the mall slice. Whole pies include all the usual suspects, from New York cheese to pepperoni and cacio e pepe, where freshly ground pepper gives the pizza a sharply invigorating zing. "Five out of five. Incredible pizza!" beamed a Google reviewer. "The staff was super friendly The layout was so cool. The pizza jeans in Ponce city gave me LA vibes with New York style (the best style) pizza."
Pizza Shackamaxon - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
If you want a slice to remember in a city with an artsy, trendy melting pot of cultures, follow the lead of one reviewer on Yelp and head to Pizza Shackamaxon: "Best pizza in Philly. Perfectly well done without asking. Got there when they opened and already 5 other people in line. Better than NY pizza." That last statement might raise some eyebrows and get the blood pumping in certain corners, especially for residents of the Big Apple. However, it's clear that the pizza at this joint in Fishtown, an area in the east of the city not far from the Delaware River, has some chops.
A fairly straightforward operation, Pizza Shackamaxon only offers pickup and delivery. The outfit takes its title from the name of the street that runs along the side of the brick building where the pizzeria resides. Slices ran the gamut from classic cheese to weekly specials like Italian sausage, onions, peppers and garlic. Customers can also grab slices with basil cream sauce covered in a medley of bubbled and nicely crisped cheese.
Pizza Thief - Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon's largest city and the site of America's 'coolest neighborhood,' has emerged as a big foodie destination where visitors can enjoy fabulous American, Latin, and Asian food, sometimes all in the same day. Add to that list excellent slices at Pizza Thief that would feel right at home in the Big Apple. A Yelp contributor noted, "Best pizza I've had in Portland. NY style pizza that actually reminds me of NYC. Great, speedy service. Restaurant has great vibes including great music and two classic arcades (being quarters)."
The owners take the concept of a NY-style slice and ramp it up a notch, making the pies nice and big and adding sourdough and whole grain to the base. Pizza Thief also ensures that all of the ingredients come from local sources, including vegetables from regional markets and flour made in nearby mills. While the eatery offers pizza as its main draw, it also serves sandwiches, cannoli, and cookies. Diners can wash down their chow with cider or draft beer that mines the riches of the local brewing scene.
Pizza Thief has two locations in Portland, which have slight menu variations. The NW Vaughn lineup includes choices with sausage and pepperoni and a pie with roasted mushrooms. At the Great Notion outlet, diners can order a classic Sicilian square pizza in flavors such as cheese and spicy pepperoni.
Pizzeria da Laura - Berkeley, California
A reviewer on Tripadvisor loved how the West Coast-based Pizzeria da Laura allowed them to get their fix of East Coast delights. "The New York pizza is authentic and delicious ... Between Pizzeria da Laura and Boichik Bagels, I never have to return to New York to get my favorite foods." The eatery explores more than just NY-style pizzas, with Detroit, Sicilian, and grandma-style slices also on offer. Located in the heart of the city, just a quick walk from the BART station for Downtown Berkeley, it opens Wednesday through Sunday.
In addition to pies, diners can order fresh pasta, wines from vineyards with women-centered operations, and a selection of cocktails at Pizzeria da Laura. Award-winning owner Laura Meyer trained in San Francisco under the tutelage of pizza legend Tony Gemignani and spent time studying in Italy, cementing her love of the humble pie. Housed in an Art Deco building on Shattuck Square, Meyer's eatery supplies slices and pies that range from cheese and pepperoni to one with kale and white beans. Meatless diners may delight in the dedicated vegan menu.
Righteous Slice - Rexburg, Idaho
The inviting fare at Idaho's low-key Righteous Slice evidently impressed a Google reviewer, who wrote, "We love thus place! Why? We lived in Italy for 7 years and moved back to the US a year and a half ago. The pizza tastes exactly like some of the best pizza we at in Italy." Bill Crawford, the driving force behind the enterprise, has a fascinating backstory. Originally an Air Force pilot, he switched careers after completing his MBA at Harvard Business School.
The laser focus that allowed Crawford to fly planes informs the production of pies at this spot. While the menu supplies salads and appetizers, the pizza is the star attraction. Diners can choose from nearly 20 New York-style pizzas with a variety of toppings. In addition to traditional cheese pies, visitors can order the godfather with meatballs and pepperoni or a che figata with blue cheese. Similar flavors also permeate the selection of Neapolitan pizzas.
Slice & Pie - Washington D.C.
An Italian pizzaiolo trained in Naples helms Slice & Pie, a joint in the northern part of Washington D.C. The eatery has a relatively compact New York pizza selection, with cheese and pepperoni on offer. Eaters looking for alternative flavors might try the mushroom & truffle or, for something a little more delicate, the burrata pizza, where fresh basil elevates the experience. The spot also creates Sicilian pies (baked in a square pan) and a Detroit-style square pepperoni pizza. Sandwiches like the iconic Italian-American meatball sub and garlic knots round out the menu.
"I felt like I was back in NY when I walked into slice and pie. They have lots of options and I like that there is such a variety of pizza here," opined a Yelp contributor. "Their garlic knots were good too." For a similar experience, why not stop in for a slice on your next solo trip to Washington D.C.?
Slice House by Tony Gemignani - San Francisco, California
The owner of San Francisco institution Slice House by Tony Gemignani has quite the pedigree, having won multiple international awards for pizzas. Slice House is actually a chain, with branches in locations as disparate as Utah and Tennessee and many across California. But the operation first welcomed ravenous diners in San Francisco's North Beach.
Given Gemignani's reputation, the eatery's glowing reviews likely won't come as a surprise: "Arguably the best pizza slice I have ever had," raved a Google commenter. "The square Gino slice w peperoni is insanely good. Very sweet tomato sauce, fresh moz, perfect crust."
Slice House has a mammoth menu, which some patrons might find overwhelming. Pizzas range from archetypal New York pies to Detroit and grandma slabs. Meanwhile, diners who like the satisfying crunch of a thicker base can grab a Sicilian slice. There are more than 25 New York-style pizza combinations alone, from simple cheese to one made with purple potatoes.
Zazas Pizzeria - Chicago, Illinois
"Amazing New York style pizza!" gushed a Yelp reviewer about Chicago's Zazas Pizzeria. "Truly the best pizza I've had in long time (and this is coming from someone who just spent time in New York!)." Any traveler who wants a slice needs to strike while the proverbial iron is hot. Zazas only offers slices from 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, though that window can end early if they sell out beforehand.
For visitors who want a whole pie, Zazas, which also has branches in the Illinois towns of Geneva and Glen Ellyn, has longer hours and a menu that includes starters, salads, and desserts. Some of the pies feature eclectic ingredients like Calabrian chili and Cotija cheese and a white pie with lemon and herbs, but many of the choices tread the conventional line. You can expect to find a cheese pie, grandma pizza, and some with vodka sauce. Want even more great eats in the area? Make Chicago's Pilsen, one of the world's 'coolest neighborhoods,' your next stop.
Methodology
Whether it's the artistry or just the attitude, New York pizza can be hard to recreate outside of the Big Apple. Still, some eateries have risen to the challenge. We looked at blogs and travel sites like Kristen Wandering and OneTravel to shape this list, ruling out any locations right by the city since you might as well just head into NYC for a slice in those cases. To fully round out our picks and ensure that the pizza is the real deal, we scoured reviews from actual diners who had eaten at each of the spots on Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp.