The Best New York-Style Pizzas That Aren't In New York City, According To Diners

New York City has a broad selection of global dining options, from its Broadway-adjacent historic food street to sprawling Asian food courts spread over shopping malls. But if any one food represents the Big Apple, it would be the humble pizza slice. Invented in Italy, pizza became a part of daily life in NYC thanks to the influx of Italian immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The dish further transformed into a dependable, easy-to-transport delight following the invention of the gas pizza oven, which traces back to Frank Mastro in the 1930s. This style of cooking allowed for slower preparation than the notoriously fragile traditional pies. Soon, pizza joints appeared all over the city, and a slice that diners usually had to eat on the spot could now travel in a cardboard box and still taste great hours later.

For any visitor to NYC, eating a slice at a historic spot like Dani's House of Pizza in Queens is a rite of passage. For residents like us, it's sewn into the fabric of life. Thankfully, those who don't have the chance to grab a slice in the Big Apple have other options to choose from. Using blogs, travel sites, and reviews, we've tracked down the best New York-style pizzas outside of the city.