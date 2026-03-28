Ohio's Rustic Community Offers Lovely Cabin Stays

New Plymouth is a tiny speck on the map of Ohio, and it's a fair distance from any major city. Since there's no downtown, you could easily drive through it and not realize you're in New Plymouth. So, why would travelers come to this little corner of the Buckeye State? For one, the little community is dotted with cozy cabins that offer more than meets the eye. It's also in close proximity to Hocking Hills State Park, which is full of waterfalls and towering trees. Because of this, the greater region is sometimes also simply referred to as "Hocking Hills."

Developers have been erecting cabins, cottages, and lodges in the area for decades, and they come in dizzying varieties. These "cabins" generally look like traditional log houses with stone chimneys and quilt-covered beds, but they may also include Jacuzzis, loft ceilings, and shiny appliances. The rental properties around New Plymouth have become a kind of showcase for architectural imagination.

Rooted Domes is a campground that offers glampers a stay in spacious geodesic shelters, while The Barn and The Stable at Pumpkin Ridge Resort offer luxury inside wood-framed exteriors. There are also a variety of cabins available at Lake Hope State Park's campground. Just like the coziest cabins across America, these will help you find some peace away from civilization.