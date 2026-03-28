Ohio's Rustic Community Offers Lovely Cabin Stays
New Plymouth is a tiny speck on the map of Ohio, and it's a fair distance from any major city. Since there's no downtown, you could easily drive through it and not realize you're in New Plymouth. So, why would travelers come to this little corner of the Buckeye State? For one, the little community is dotted with cozy cabins that offer more than meets the eye. It's also in close proximity to Hocking Hills State Park, which is full of waterfalls and towering trees. Because of this, the greater region is sometimes also simply referred to as "Hocking Hills."
Developers have been erecting cabins, cottages, and lodges in the area for decades, and they come in dizzying varieties. These "cabins" generally look like traditional log houses with stone chimneys and quilt-covered beds, but they may also include Jacuzzis, loft ceilings, and shiny appliances. The rental properties around New Plymouth have become a kind of showcase for architectural imagination.
Rooted Domes is a campground that offers glampers a stay in spacious geodesic shelters, while The Barn and The Stable at Pumpkin Ridge Resort offer luxury inside wood-framed exteriors. There are also a variety of cabins available at Lake Hope State Park's campground. Just like the coziest cabins across America, these will help you find some peace away from civilization.
Getting to New Plymouth and nearby attractions
The rural beauty of New Plymouth makes for a blissful getaway, and it offers a good number of diversions, as well. You can mount a horse at Pumpkin Ridge Animal Sanctuary or fly a prop plane over the forest canopy with Hocking Hills Scenic Air Tours. One of the town's most eccentric sites is Ravenwood Castle, a recreated medieval fortress that hosts overnights, weddings, and murder mysteries.
Part of New Plymouth's appeal is its proximity to Hocking Hills State Park and Conkle's Hollow State Nature Preserve. This region is replete with natural wonders, such as Ash Cave, the largest "recess cave" in the eastern U.S., or Old Man's Cave, a modest waterfall with a human-built bridge arcing above. If you love the cabins' rustic atmosphere, you may also enjoy the hiking, biking, swimming, and rock climbing that this region has to offer.
The one challenge is getting there. There is no public transit to New Plymouth, and the closest major city is Columbus, about 70 minutes away. Most cabins are spread out around town, so you'll have to get to them by car. The town isn't located on a major highway, but if your road trip already includes Columbus, you can check it out. Plus, while you're in Columbus, you can dine at one of the city's many exciting international restaurants.