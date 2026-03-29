5 Affordable Travel Destinations To Visit In South America
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The world is a big, beautiful place, and while every region has something to offer, South America in particular is home to a dizzying array of spectacular spots. From the ancient heights of Machu Picchu to the wildlife and arresting beauty of the Galápagos Islands — which are still the destination of a lifetime — this massive continent boasts the kind of variety that's hard to match elsewhere. The diversity draws travelers from all over who come to South America to soak up the richness it has on offer, though not all spots are created equally, at least when it comes to cost.
While it's true that certain places in South America come with a high price tag, there are also many worthy attractions all throughout the region that won't break the bank. Whether it's an otherwise popular spot that's cheaper in the shoulder season, or an affordable country packed with culture and food, it's more than possible to travel in South America on a budget. You just have to plan accordingly, which includes knowing where to go. Here are five destinations that really stand out when you factor in both allure and affordability.
Sucre, Bolivia
Bolivia is widely cited as one of the most affordable countries to visit in South America. According to the Latin America travel blog World Adventurer, it's possible to travel in this rugged, landlocked nation for as little as $16 a day (on an extreme backpacker's budget), though mid-range travelers can expect to pay close to $80 daily.
This affordability extends to the city of Sucre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that also serves as the country's co-capital (with the larger and busier La Paz). Known for its white-washed colonial architecture, Sucre was established in 1538 and offers laid-back vibes in a gorgeous and historic setting. It was here that Bolivia's Declaration of Independence was signed in 1825, and since then, the city has played a vital role in the country's political and cultural affairs. Most visitors spend their time soaking up the architecture around the Plaza 25 de Mayo (the central square), exploring its vivid, fascinating markets, and lounging in the city's many cafes and surprisingly hopping bars, where a domestic draft beer will set you back less than $2.
When it comes to cheap accommodations, Sucre also delivers. The centrally-located Hostal Pachamama offers private rooms with courtyard views for just $25 a night. Hospedaje Sarabia — which has a 9.3 rating on Booking.com — offers both twins and doubles for under $40, while a spacious room at the beautiful Hotel San Felipe will only set you back around $80. Whatever you choose, you'll be able to relax in Bolivia's gorgeous second city without stressing about the cost. "With its European feel," wrote travel blogger David Fegan in Vagabond Journey, "Sucre provides more familiar settings if you are struggling with culture shock, while still being interesting, uniquely Bolivian, and an extremely economical place to visit."
Quito, Ecuador
Flanked by a string of volcanoes, Quito sits at 9,350 feet above sea level and is one of South America's most striking colonial capitals. Home to cobblestone alleys, broad plazas, historic churches, and buzzing street markets, this is Latin America in its most concentrated form, and it's both beautiful and easy on the wallet.
Most visitors linger in Quito's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boasting the kind of colonial charm and architecture that may make you fall in love with the place. It's also a good place to stay, with rooms at centrally-located establishments such as Mía Leticia and Rincón Familiar Hostel Boutique going for around $40. While you're there, check out some of the district's 25 churches and monasteries, explore the Central Market, and when you're hungry, dive into traditional dishes at a hueca, the small, family-run eateries in town that will fill your belly for just a few dollars.
However, one of Quito's most irresistible and economical attractions is the TelefériQo de Quito. For less than $10 round trip, this sky tram transports you to a mountainside viewpoint perched at over 12,600 feet. From there you can gaze down at the seemingly miniature city below, and, if you're feeling especially energetic (and have taken a couple of days to acclimate to the elevation), hike to the 15,350-foot summit of Rucu Pichincha, one of the volcanic peaks that looms over the city like a rocky sentinel.
Asunción, Paraguay
Long skipped over in favor of more high-profile spots, the small, landlocked country of Paraguay is starting to garner attention as an underappreciated and affordable destination. This especially applies to its capital, Asunción, which was once declared the "cheapest city in the world" by the British tabloid The Mirror. Whether or not it deserves this distinction is up for debate, but according to travel website Backpacker South America, you can expect to spend between $40 and $60 a day in Paraguay, which certainly qualifies it as a budget option.
We especially see this in Asunción's hotels. Doubles at the friendly Casa Mosaico run less than $30 a night, and if you feel like "splurging," the beautiful, colonial-style Asuncion Palace not only offers exceptional views of the city and the Paraguay River, but also rooms for around $65. Food is also remarkably affordable in the capital. Local dishes like sopa Paraguay (cheesy cornbread) and vori vori (chicken soup with cornmeal balls) will set you back less than $5 at local lunch spots such as El Rincón de las Papas.
Asunción is admittedly one of Latin America's sleepier capital cities, but if you're looking for a slower-paced experience, this may be your place. While you can enjoy free activities like taking in the neoclassical Palacio de los López or paying your respects at the National Pantheon of the Heroes, perhaps the best thing to do is just relax and get in sync with the local pace of life. This, of course, means trying tereré, the national drink made with ice-cold water and yerba mate that locals sip all day long. If you crave something harder, there's always beer, which should only cost about $1.50 at one of the city's restaurants or bars.
Cusco, Peru
Meaning "Navel of the World" in native Quechua, Cusco is situated at 11,152 feet above sea level in the Andes mountains, and has long been a magnet for budget travelers. According to the website Peru-Explorer, daily costs can range from $30 to $40, with meals at picanterias — lunchtime spots serving traditional fare — only running to around $2.50. Try the Cuzco adobo (pork stew) or expertly-prepared pachamanca (mutton cooked with potatoes or corn) to really get a taste of what these old-school eateries have on offer.
Once the capital of the Inca Empire, Cusco was largely demolished by the Spanish, who raided the city for its gold. Cobblestone streets, plazas, and a grand cathedral soon replaced the Incan structures and temples, though evidence of Cusco's pre-Spanish past is still evident in its remarkable stone walls, as well as the scores of Incan historical sites found throughout the city and its surroundings. 16 of these — including Coricancha (Temple of the Sun) and the massive Sacsayhuaman complex perched on a hillside overlooking downtown — can be accessed by purchasing the Cusco Tourist Ticket. At around $36 for a 10-day pass, this is surely one of the best deals to be had in Cusco. In addition to ruins, several museums and cultural centers are included in the price of the pass.
As far as places to stay, Cusco Bed and Breakfast has nice rooms for less than $50 a night, while the beautiful Kantu Hotel offers what you need for around $70, complete with a rooftop terrace. If that's north of your budget, you can always grab a private room at the Terra Sagrada Cusco guesthouse for just around $40, if you don't mind the company of backpackers.
Puerto Nariño, Colombia
You could argue that no trip to South America is complete without visiting the Amazon, and while there are a number of cities and towns that act as gateways to this wild jungle region, Colombia's idyllic Puerto Nariño offers a chance to experience the best of what the iconic waterway has to offer. Situated on the river's northern bank, this town of nearly 10,000 residents is only accessible by flying into the larger, busier municipality of Leticia and taking a boat two hours upriver from there. This relative isolation just adds to Puerto Nariño's charms, along with the fact that the settlement doesn't allow motorized vehicles.
People come to Puerto Nariño to take part in a number of eco-tour activities, such as spotting wildlife like pink and grey freshwater dolphins, monkeys, and tree sloths, as well as fishing for piranhas, jungle night trekking, and exploring nearby Lake Tarapoto. Visitors can also interact with the Indigenous communities that call the area home, providing a good dose of culture to complement the natural splendor Puerto Nariño boasts in spades.
While it's possible to spend a pile of cash at one of the area's upscale eco lodges, you can keep costs down by staying in a local guesthouse or wooden cabin. Doubles at the highly-rated Hotel TATÜANE run just $30 to $40 a night, and you'll pay about the same for a private jungle cabin at the charmingly rustic Satori Natural. You can also save money by arranging guides in person once you arrive. However you choose to do it, Puerto Nariño offers a chance to experience the Amazon without depleting your bank account, as backed up by this Redditor, who wrote, "Puerto Nariño is a cool town. Safe and cheap to get guides."
Methodology
To determine which five affordable travel destinations in South America to include on this list, we looked at media articles, blog posts, and threads on websites such as Reddit to see which spots consistently came up in conversations about budget travel on the continent. Any given location had to come in at less than $80 a day for a realistic travel budget. We also looked at the prices of accommodations on sites such as Booking.com, as well as how much you can expect to spend at basic restaurants, as reflected in travel blogs and websites calculating living and travel costs.
After considering all this, we selected five destinations that offered unique travel experiences, each in a different country, and are confident that this list reflects some of the most appealing budget-friendly places to travel in all of South America. If you're looking to get off the mainland during your travels in South America, here are the most stunning islands on the continent, according to visitors.