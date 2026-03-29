5 Affordable Travel Destinations To Visit In South America

Bolivia is widely cited as one of the most affordable countries to visit in South America. According to the Latin America travel blog World Adventurer, it's possible to travel in this rugged, landlocked nation for as little as $16 a day (on an extreme backpacker's budget), though mid-range travelers can expect to pay close to $80 daily.

This affordability extends to the city of Sucre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that also serves as the country's co-capital (with the larger and busier La Paz). Known for its white-washed colonial architecture, Sucre was established in 1538 and offers laid-back vibes in a gorgeous and historic setting. It was here that Bolivia's Declaration of Independence was signed in 1825, and since then, the city has played a vital role in the country's political and cultural affairs. Most visitors spend their time soaking up the architecture around the Plaza 25 de Mayo (the central square), exploring its vivid, fascinating markets, and lounging in the city's many cafes and surprisingly hopping bars, where a domestic draft beer will set you back less than $2.

When it comes to cheap accommodations, Sucre also delivers. The centrally-located Hostal Pachamama offers private rooms with courtyard views for just $25 a night. Hospedaje Sarabia — which has a 9.3 rating on Booking.com — offers both twins and doubles for under $40, while a spacious room at the beautiful Hotel San Felipe will only set you back around $80. Whatever you choose, you'll be able to relax in Bolivia's gorgeous second city without stressing about the cost. "With its European feel," wrote travel blogger David Fegan in Vagabond Journey, "Sucre provides more familiar settings if you are struggling with culture shock, while still being interesting, uniquely Bolivian, and an extremely economical place to visit."