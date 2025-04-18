The 15 Most Stunning South American Islands To Visit, According To Visitors
Many travelers don't realize it, but South America is home to some of the most breathtaking islands in the world. While the continent is often celebrated for its vibrant cities, dramatic mountains, and lush rainforests, its islands are equally worthy of a spot on your bucket list. From the turquoise waters of Brazil's Fernando de Noronha archipelago to the mystical beauty of Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island), these destinations offer everything from wildlife-filled adventures to peaceful escapes packed with culture.
Whether you dream of relaxing on secluded beaches, diving alongside sea turtles, or hiking through ancient ruins, there's an island here for every kind of traveler. To help you discover the best of the best, we've rounded up some of the most stunning and underrated islands in South America that deserve a place on your itinerary with the help of some travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and Reddit threads. Just be warned: You might never want to leave.
Ilha Grande, Brazil
Ilha Grande is an island paradise with quiet trails, beaches, and a whole lot of beauty. "Part of me doesn't want to write about it, because I love that it still feels slightly undiscovered by tourists, but the other part wants to yell from the rooftops about how gorgeous it is," said travel blogger The Jenna Way. With over 100 beaches to enjoy, plan to give yourself at least three or four days here, for maximum relaxation.
Vila do Abraão is the island's main town, and here you'll find the most accommodation and restaurant options. You can also hike or take boat rides from Vila do Abraão to beaches around the island. You'll find truly unmatched beaches, from Praia de Abraaozinho (which you can reach after a 40-minute walk from Abraão) to Lopes Mendes. The latter requires a three-hour hike, but the views are well worth it. To get to Ilha Grande from Rio de Janeiro, you'll have to drive a couple of hours to Conceição de Jacareí, where you'll find a few different ferry companies offering 20-minute rides to the island.
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
The Galápagos Islands are the dictionary definition of a bucket list destination. Ever since Charles Darwin visited nearly 200 years ago and was inspired to write "On the Origin of Species," the Galápagos have been vaunted as a fascinating destination for one-of-a-kind wildlife and landscapes. With unique species like giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies, biodiversity is the main attraction, but the Galápagos Islands are also home to some of the best scuba diving in the world, where you can see sharks, sea lions, fur seals, marine iguanas, reef fishes, and more. Unsurprisingly, beaches like Tortuga Bay and Puerto Villamil are also pristine, and there are also unforgettable hiking experiences, such as a trek to the top of the volcanic Sierra Negra.
To get to the Galápagos, you can fly from Ecuador. You'll also have to consider how you'd like to explore the islands. Hotels are available on San Cristobal, Santa Cruz, and Isabella, and boats provide day trips to the various other islands. Alternatively, you can opt for a fabulous Galápagos Islands cruise to explore this bucket list destination more easily.
Isla Barú, Colombia
An hour away from Cartagena lies the Rosario Islands — one of Colombia's best-kept secrets for an affordable vacation. With 28 different islands, the archipelago is a dream for beach-goers, and one of its standouts is undoubtedly Isla Barú, a tropical paradise of white and pink sand. Known for its picture-perfect beaches and as a wildlife haven (the island is home to the National Aviary of Colombia), overnight visitors can see bioluminescent plankton, making a trip to Isla Barú even more unforgettable.
While Playa Blanca has long been lauded as one of this island's gems, travelers should be aware that there have been reports recently of safety issues, large crowds, and aggressive soliciting. Past visitors advise against joining a day tour to Playa Blanca and instead opt for an overnight stay at one of the island's resorts. Resorts like Hotel Las Islas have private beaches, ensuring a stress-free, safer stay. Keep in mind that at the time of writing, Colombia is also designated as a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" by the U.S. State Department.
Rapa Nui, Chile
You probably recognize Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island) primarily by its moai — statues carved from volcanic rock sometime between A.D. 1250 and 1500 that can be seen throughout the island. The statues are said to represent tribal chiefs and are still an important symbol for island residents. If you are lucky enough to visit Rapa Nui, you should also head to the Orongo ceremonial village, which has restored stone houses and several nearby petroglyphs. As an island bursting with natural beauty, there are plenty of spectacular hiking trails, tropical beaches, and tremendous opportunities for scuba diving and surfing.
Rapa Nui is technically part of Chile, but it feels a world away from South America, thanks to its Polynesian culture and its literal location over 2,000 miles from the shoreline. To visit, you'll first need to fly into Santiago (Chile) and then fly for another six hours to reach the remote island. Cruises are also available, but they'll set you back a few thousand dollars. Although visiting Easter Island may not be the easiest, it's well worth the extra effort.
Tierra del Fuego, Argentina
If you're really up for an adventure, Tierra del Fuego needs a spot on your bucket list. This archipelago is at the southern tip of South America and is considered the gateway to Antarctica. Known as the "End of the World," its landscapes are unlike anywhere else on the planet, with sapphire-toned water, dramatic mountain peaks, glaciers, and fjords. It's also an amazing place for wildlife, from guanaco, wild horses, foxes, and beavers to marine life like seals, sea lions, dolphins, and whales. In Tierra del Fuego National Park, visitors can explore the park's 20 miles of hiking trails and beaches by foot or take a cruise along the Beagle Channel.
If you want to soak up as much nature time as possible, camping is free and doesn't require reservations. More upscale accommodation options can be found in the nearby town of Ushuaia. The closest inhabited settlement to the park, Ushuaia is also where you can easily fly into if you're coming from Buenos Aires. The park entrance is just a 15-minute drive away.
Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
Brazil is full of out-of-this-world beaches, and picking the best is no easy task. If you ask us, a serious contender can be found in Fernando de Noronha, a volcanic archipelago located 220 miles off the coast in the northeast of the country. "Until you visit this dreamy island, it is impossible to comprehend the beauty of the pristine beaches ... and striking landscapes awaiting travelers," said travel blogger Postcard from Taylor.
With crystal clear water and diverse marine life, Fernando de Noronha is an incredible destination for swimming, snorkeling, and diving, or just enjoying the jaw-dropping landscapes. Around 70% of the island is technically a national park, so you'll want to buy a park entrance ticket to ensure you have access to as many of its stellar beaches as possible. A few destinations throughout the park also require reservations, and a handful even require a guide. To get here, you'll have to first fly to Recife, Fortaleza, or Natal, where you'll have to get another flight to Fernando de Noronha.
Taquile Island, Peru
This UNESCO-protected island in Lake Titicaca is known for its stunning lake views and rich cultural heritage. Its remote location shields Taquile from too much outside influence, and you'll find that many local customs have been preserved, from subsistence farming and fishing to perhaps the island's most noteworthy tradition — weaving and textiles. You'll see plenty of examples of Taquile culture here, from dances performed in the main square to the locally-run shops and restaurants. Of course, its landscapes are absolutely breathtaking, with views of the iconic lake framed by the Andes Mountains, along with herds of sheep and pre-Incan ruins.
To get to this stunning island, you must take a three-hour boat ride from Puno, the region's biggest city. Keep in mind that Taquile is at a high altitude of roughly 13,000 feet, and once arriving at the island's dock, you will then have to climb 500 steps. It is highly recommended that you acclimate first in Arequipa or Cusco before reaching Puno, and be sure to hydrate a lot.
Chiloe Island, Chile
Characterized by its colorful palafitos (stilt houses built over the water), Chiloe Island has a distinctive flavor all of its own. Just 40 minutes away by ferry from Pargua on mainland Chile, Chiloe Island is situated at the southern point of the country's Lakes District. With rolling hills and plains revealing the remnants of Chile's ancient native rainforest, mountain ranges, and postcard-worthy beaches, there's no shortage of picturesque views, and travelers can enjoy horseback riding, birdwatching, kayaking, and trekking through Chiloé National Park while here.
Don't skip visiting some of the island's cultural sites, such as the Ancud Regional Museum, to learn about local history and heritage. Stopping by a few of its unique wooden churches built by Jesuits in the early 1600s — 16 of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites — is also a must. Chiloe Island is also known for its local cuisine, with dishes such as curanto en hoyo, which is made of a combination of meat, seafood, and vegetables, cooked in a fire pit.
Isla Fuerte, Colombia
Tucked away on Colombia's Caribbean coast, this lesser-known island has unspoiled nature and lots of biodiversity and is perfect for travelers hoping to get away from the beaten path. On Isla Fuerte, you can fully escape into nature with peaceful white sand beaches, mangroves, coral reefs, and natural pools. From kayaking and paddle boarding to snorkeling and diving, Isla Fuerte is the ultimate destination for anyone hoping to spend time in the water. It's considered one of the top diving destinations in the Caribbean, with a reef three times as large as the island located nearby.
Birdwatchers and hikers will also find lots to love here. For some of the island's best scenery, hike the trail to the Arbolón, a giant ceiba tree that stands proud as one of Isla Fuerte's main symbols. Along the way, you'll be treated to plenty of stunning views. The entire island can be explored by foot in just five or six hours, and walking is the best way to stumble upon the island's most dazzling beaches.
Islas Ballestas, Peru
Wildlife lovers, don't skip this hidden gem in Peru. Although some have called Islas Ballestas "The Poor Man's Galapagos," we think this set of rocky islets deserves a bit more credit. The islets are home to all kinds of animals, from seals to sea lions, Humboldt penguins, and dolphins, plus hundreds of other types of birds. Islas Ballestas are right outside the stunning Paracas National Reserve, where you can see fascinating rock formations, the mysterious Candelabro ground carvings, and over 100 different archaeological sites. To visit Islas Ballestas, you'll first need to reach Paracas (about four hours from Lima) and then arrange a wildlife-watching tour.
Although tourists aren't allowed to step directly onto the island, the guided boat tour is well worth it. This ensures that the environment stays protected. "The Ballestas Islands were stunning; children were fascinated by seeing sea lions, penguins and birds. It looked like a live documentary!" said one past visitor on Tripadvisor, originally in Spanish.
Isla Gorriti, Uruguay
The charming Isla Gorriti is just 15 minutes away from the scenic resort town of Punta del Este and is overflowing with natural beauty. Home to a natural reserve that doubles up as a National Historical Heritage Site, Isla Gorriti is secluded, peaceful, and the perfect place for gorgeous relaxation. Its beaches are known for being pristine, and the island is full of pine forests, palm trees, and rocky coastlines, with trails leading to its numerous beaches and colonial-era buildings. Playa Honda is the island's main beach, which is populated by sailboats and yachts in the summertime. Puerto Jardin is another beloved spot on the island's north side.
The island also carries an interesting history involving Spanish, English, Dutch, and French pirates and explorers. As a result, you can see sites such as an old British cemetery and an 18th-century fortification built by the Spanish called Baterías de Santa Ana. Boats leave Punta del Este every half hour during the high season and on the hour during the rest of the year.
Tinharé Island, Brazil
This picturesque island in Bahia is the ultimate secluded getaway. With clear, warm waters, natural pools, colonial architecture, and unparalleled views, it doesn't get much more stunning than Brazil's Tinharé Island. There's something for every kind of traveler here — Primeira and Segunda Praias are where you'll find the most accommodations, restaurants and bars, and a party atmosphere, while Quarta Praia is calm and immersed in unspoiled nature.
Apart from beach-hopping, fill your days by exploring the historic ruins of Fortaleza do Tapirandu, heading out for a spot of dolphin and whale watching (if you visit between July and October), and taking in the views from the lighthouse, Farol do Morro. Morro de São Paulo (the island's main town) is home to a blossoming food scene, with a particular focus on seafood. Due to its isolated location, Tinharé Island is not the easiest to reach, requiring a two to three-hour catamaran from Salvador. You'll want at least three days to explore the island, with more if you plan to snorkel or just want more time to experience the magic of the place.
Tierra Bomba, Colombia
Just a 10 to 15-minute boat ride from Cartagena, Tierra Bomba is the perfect escape from the city. Aside from its beautiful beaches, it's an amazing spot for birdwatching, seeing bioluminescent plankton, and water sports. The island is also home to two fortifications that once protected the island from pirates and other attacks.
If you visit Tierra Bomba at the weekend, be prepared for a lively party atmosphere, while weekdays are more tranquil. If you're looking for a relaxing visit, check out Blue Apple Beach, which is located on the southwestern part of the island where the water is cleaner and there are fewer street vendors. "This was an incredible find that we returned to for a second day," said one Tripadvisor reviewer about Blue Apple. "(We) could not have been more pleased."
Unfortunately, some past visitors have reported issues with being overcharged on their boat transfer and throughout the island. But by going to a beach club like Blue Apple Beach (they will arrange the boat transfer for you), you can count on a smoother experience. Currently, a day pass is $75 for weekdays, which includes the boat transfer, lunch, and a cocktail.
Isla del Sol, Bolivia
According to legend, Isla del Sol is considered the birthplace of both the sun and the Incan dynasty. Add gorgeous hiking trails, traditional Indigenous communities, and over 80 pre-Columbian ruins, and Bolivia's Isla del Sol is clearly a must-visit. The island is located on Lake Titicaca, which stretches across Bolivia and Peru and is the largest freshwater lake in South America.
Get ready to hike a lot while you're here. Isla del Sol is car-free and is best navigated by following the trails that run across the island. Along the way, you can venture through settlements and calm beaches and take in breathtaking panoramic scenery. "The view is spectacular, one of the most beautiful in South America," said a Tripadvisor reviewer in Portuguese. To access the island, boats run daily from Copacabana, a town on Lake Titicaca's shoreline (typically departing twice daily). You can arrive either in Challapampa in the north or Yumani in the south, where you'll find the majority of the island's guesthouses and restaurants.
Florianópolis, Brazil
South America's largest country has so much to explore beyond Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Located in the south of Brazil, Florianópolis is home to some of the country's best beaches and landscapes. Of its 42 beaches, Praia Mole and Praia da Joaquina are highlights — especially for surfers — and Moçambique Beach is also a must. "It's one of the beaches we love most and never stop going to," said one Tripadvisor reviewer in Portuguese. "We felt a connection with nature in this place."
Apart from soaking in the unrivaled scenery, Florianópolis — known as Magic Island — has plenty of culture and tradition to explore. With Portuguese, Azorean, German, and Italian influences, a rich cultural blend can be seen throughout the island's architecture and culinary scene. Considered Brazils "Oyster Capital," Florianópolis is one of just four Brazilian cities considered a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Visit the Public Market, which dates back to 1899, to sample regional dishes like shrimp pastries and, yes, oysters. To reach this gorgeous island, there are plenty of direct flights from Brazil and options from Argentina, Chile, Portugal, and Panama.
Methodology
We used destination-specific sites, travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and Reddit threads to reach a consensus determining South America's most stunning islands. We intentionally selected islands from a variety of South American countries and also made sure to include islands that offer a variety of experiences to travelers, from tropical beaches to cultural gems. We chose not to include countries that currently have a Level 4: Do Not Travel rating, according to the U.S. State Department.