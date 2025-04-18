The 15 Most Stunning South American Islands To Visit, According To Visitors

Many travelers don't realize it, but South America is home to some of the most breathtaking islands in the world. While the continent is often celebrated for its vibrant cities, dramatic mountains, and lush rainforests, its islands are equally worthy of a spot on your bucket list. From the turquoise waters of Brazil's Fernando de Noronha archipelago to the mystical beauty of Rapa Nui (also known as Easter Island), these destinations offer everything from wildlife-filled adventures to peaceful escapes packed with culture.

Whether you dream of relaxing on secluded beaches, diving alongside sea turtles, or hiking through ancient ruins, there's an island here for every kind of traveler. To help you discover the best of the best, we've rounded up some of the most stunning and underrated islands in South America that deserve a place on your itinerary with the help of some travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and Reddit threads. Just be warned: You might never want to leave.