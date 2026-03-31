Major Airlines Are Permanently Closing Routes To Las Vegas, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options

If you are planning on visiting Las Vegas sometime in the near future, prepare for it to be a little bit harder to arrive. As tourism to Las Vegas continues to drop, with the city seeing a 7.5% decline in visitors in 2025 (per USA Today), airlines are realigning their routes to meet the demand — or lack thereof. This means that finding a cheap flight to Las Vegas might become increasingly difficult as carriers scale back.

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) was named a top airport for affordable holiday travel back in 2024, but that may change as flights from this hub shrink. In late 2025, Spirit Airlines began cutting routes to Las Vegas as part of its wider cost-cutting strategy amid financial struggles to pull out of bankruptcy. According to Simple Flying, Spirit will operate 23 fewer flights out of LAS by the second quarter of 2026, a 71.1% drop in flights compared to 2025. Known for its low-cost tickets, Spirit's pullout of Las Vegas is certainly a blow for travelers looking for deals.

But Spirit isn't the only setback for Las Vegas travel. Delta announced a slew of permanent flight cancellations for 2026, including two routes to Las Vegas. Flights from Sacramento and San Jose have been suspended, while a third route from San Diego has been reduced from two daily departures to one (via AeroRoutes). The change is part of Delta's plan to shift its flights according to market demands and, unfortunately, it appears that the Las Vegas routes were simply not profitable enough to make the cut.