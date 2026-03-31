Major Airlines Are Permanently Closing Routes To Las Vegas, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options
If you are planning on visiting Las Vegas sometime in the near future, prepare for it to be a little bit harder to arrive. As tourism to Las Vegas continues to drop, with the city seeing a 7.5% decline in visitors in 2025 (per USA Today), airlines are realigning their routes to meet the demand — or lack thereof. This means that finding a cheap flight to Las Vegas might become increasingly difficult as carriers scale back.
Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) was named a top airport for affordable holiday travel back in 2024, but that may change as flights from this hub shrink. In late 2025, Spirit Airlines began cutting routes to Las Vegas as part of its wider cost-cutting strategy amid financial struggles to pull out of bankruptcy. According to Simple Flying, Spirit will operate 23 fewer flights out of LAS by the second quarter of 2026, a 71.1% drop in flights compared to 2025. Known for its low-cost tickets, Spirit's pullout of Las Vegas is certainly a blow for travelers looking for deals.
But Spirit isn't the only setback for Las Vegas travel. Delta announced a slew of permanent flight cancellations for 2026, including two routes to Las Vegas. Flights from Sacramento and San Jose have been suspended, while a third route from San Diego has been reduced from two daily departures to one (via AeroRoutes). The change is part of Delta's plan to shift its flights according to market demands and, unfortunately, it appears that the Las Vegas routes were simply not profitable enough to make the cut.
A decrease in flights has caused an increase in deals from Las Vegas resorts
But it's not only American carriers who are noting declining tourism numbers in Las Vegas. Canadian airlines like Air Canada, Flair, and WestJet have all significantly reduced the number of seats for flights to Las Vegas. These changes come amid a sharp decline in Canadian tourism in the United States, largely due to political disagreements and the weak Canadian dollar.
With tourism numbers falling and fewer inbound flights, Las Vegas hotels are doing their part to make the city attractive to vacationers. For several big names, this means launching packages that will help travelers offset the cost of airline tickets, given the reduction of low-cost flights. Caesars Entertainment launched an initiative in 2025 at three of its properties that offers a two-night stay and a $200 food and beverage voucher for just $300 a night.
MGM Resorts is following suit with the announcement of a new all-inclusive package at its Luxor and Excalibur properties. For $330 plus tax, the package includes a two-night stay for two adults, including parking, food, resort fees, and entertainment costs. Guests will be able to dine at select restaurants across the MGM brand, including Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand, as well as select tickets for one show during their stay. So even as a decrease in flights mean fewer options for arrival, Las Vegas is still offering great deals to the travelers who do make their way to the city.