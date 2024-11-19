America's Best Airport For Affordable Holiday Travel In 2024 Is Out West
With the holidays upon us, ticket shopping and flight booking is in full swing. And as Travel + Leisure reports, a MarketWatch survey named Harry Reid International Airport (LAS for those airport code nerds) the best airport for holiday travel. With lower fares and less delays and disruptions (based on the previous holiday season), you are in luck if you live in the flight path of Las Vegas this season. With fares averaging $100 cheaper than your average airport, and the warm-weather desert location minimizing weather-related cancellations, flying Harry Reid is ideal if you can't avoid the worst flying days of the year to save your sanity.
In 2023, LAS averaged service to about 4.7 million passengers in the months of November and December. Its two passenger terminals service flights through 33 domestic and international carriers. When you fly LAS, be sure to note which terminal you'll be arriving or departing from, as they're in separate buildings and not physically connected. And best of all, Harry Reid gives its own holiday travel advice to avoid delays and navigate the airport as smoothly as possible. Read on to learn more about the airport's travel tips and for some ways to save money as you buy your tickets this season.
Las Vegas is a convenient gateway to the West
If you have a little extra time on your hands, take advantage of the affordability of flying LAS by using your car. You can check out one of Las Vegas' trendiest neighborhoods, and then continue to your final destination, which might be closer than you think. Las Vegas is less than five hours from many southern California and Arizona cities, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sedona, or San Diego. Budget a half-day for driving if you value smooth airport service more than quick flying times.
And if you've ever wondered how to crunch the numbers on the best day to book your flight for cheaper travel, look no further than Google's travel trends report. The report for 2024, published in September, compiles data from Google searches in the previous year to help travelers find the best time to buy tickets. For domestic flights, the lowest price tends to show up 38 days before departure, although you'll have to book even further ahead to travel cheaply for Thanksgiving (45 days in advance) or Christmas (58 days in advance). You can set price tracking alerts if you're anxious about missing a good flight price, or book a refundable plane ticket if you can't bear the thought of a lower price sneaking up on you after you've purchased the ticket.
Harry Reid gives advice to holiday travelers
Whether you're coming from another western city or simply driving from your home in Las Vegas, the parking lots will prove tough to navigate around the busy holidays, and preferred lots are quick to reach capacity. The airport suggests using Remote Lot parking across from the Airport Rent-A-Car Center at 7140 Gillespie Street. With a low daily rate and a shuttle to the terminals, it's a good way to save money and ensure you'll find a spot.
Watch out for Christmas festivities, too. Although Harry Reid is not one of the five best airports in America for live music, you may run across a special holiday choir, or simply an exhibition or installation that makes your day. So get there early, and once you make it through security, have a look around to see what Las Vegas has to offer off the strip.