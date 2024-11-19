America's Best Airport For Affordable Holiday Travel In 2024 Is Out West

With the holidays upon us, ticket shopping and flight booking is in full swing. And as Travel + Leisure reports, a MarketWatch survey named Harry Reid International Airport (LAS for those airport code nerds) the best airport for holiday travel. With lower fares and less delays and disruptions (based on the previous holiday season), you are in luck if you live in the flight path of Las Vegas this season. With fares averaging $100 cheaper than your average airport, and the warm-weather desert location minimizing weather-related cancellations, flying Harry Reid is ideal if you can't avoid the worst flying days of the year to save your sanity.

In 2023, LAS averaged service to about 4.7 million passengers in the months of November and December. Its two passenger terminals service flights through 33 domestic and international carriers. When you fly LAS, be sure to note which terminal you'll be arriving or departing from, as they're in separate buildings and not physically connected. And best of all, Harry Reid gives its own holiday travel advice to avoid delays and navigate the airport as smoothly as possible. Read on to learn more about the airport's travel tips and for some ways to save money as you buy your tickets this season.