Why Travel From Canada Has Significantly Decreased (And Could This Mean Fewer Crowds At US Hotspots?)

In 2024, 20.24 million Canadians crossed the southern border, making them the largest group of U.S.-bound travelers and comprising one-fourth of international travelers. But travel trends are looking a little different in 2025, as June marked the fifth consecutive month with a decrease in Canadian visitors, according to Statistics Canada. Road travel, the most common way Canadians visit the U.S., dropped 33% year over year in June, while air travel saw a 22% decrease. This downward trend hasn't gone unnoticed by states along the U.S.-Canada border, which have experienced sparser crowds at usual tourist hotspots.

This major change in where Canadians are traveling can't be pinned on a single cause; instead, it's attributed to a series of events. A recent report by BMO claimed that 55% of Canadian travelers altered their 2025 vacation plans due to rising costs and inflation, with one common alternative being to travel domestically instead of internationally. The same report shared that 59% of travelers are choosing to travel within Canada.

Other contributing factors include the political tensions between the U.S. and Canadian governments. The imposition of tariffs triggered a boycott of American products, and this sentiment extended to Canadians' travel choices, too. Finally, reports of travelers being detained at the U.S. border, which made headlines in early 2025, incited fear in Canadian and international travelers.