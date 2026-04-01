One Of Laguna's Best Beaches Is A Lovely California Escape Known For Skimboarding

Laguna Beach is home to over 30 beaches, but Aliso stands out as one of the best. With wide coastlines along the 7-mile strip, Aliso offers a more open, relaxed feel where you're not competing for space. Visitors are also spoiled for views, with towering palm trees, tide pools, and cliffside mansions lining the coast. It's no wonder Aliso is one of the five coolest beaches in Laguna, according to locals.

Aliso Beach delivers on its promise of a pretty California escape, where folks come to relax and take in that SoCal air. But if you're also keen on hitting the waves, you've come to the right place. California's coast boasts ideal conditions for surfing. After all, the state is home to the buzzing beach town of Santa Cruz, where surfing first came to America. Not to mention, just an hour from Laguna Beach is the popular surfing community of Leucadia. But Aliso Beach is unique — this particular shoreline is world-famous for skimboarding. In fact, the sport was invented by Laguna Beach lifeguards in the 1920s.

Aliso Beach contains powerful shore breaks that create near-perfect conditions for surfing's sister sport, so it's not unusual to see skilled skimboarders taking turns sprinting toward the water, dropping their boards, and gliding across the surface. It's certainly an entertaining sight to take in while lounging on the sand. For first-time visitors interested in skimboarding, it's worth knowing that the same conditions that make the beach exciting can also be challenging. The waves break quickly and forcefully, and rip currents are possible, so beginners should take it slow and stay close to the shore. Lifeguards are on duty, offering an added layer of safety, but it's still important to be aware of ocean conditions before heading into the water.